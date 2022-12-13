Vision Energy (VENG) Engages Rho Adviseurs for Planning in Development of Green Terminal

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - December 13, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition.

Vision Energy (OTCQB: VENG), announced that, as of 12/7/22, its ticker symbol has changed from "VIHDD" to "VENG" (OTCQB: VENG), completing previously reported corporate actions of the company. (No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's common stock will continue to be traded on the OTCQB and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.)

The company also announced that it has engaged Rho Adviseurs, a Netherlands-based firm specializing in spatial planning and permit management, for the company's pioneering Green Energy Hub development project in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the

  • Rho Adviseurs has been engaged by Vision Energy, a growing renewable energy facilities developer, to provide specialist studies for environmental impact assessment and policy, process guidance, and spatial planning, all required for the permit applications for Vision's Green Energy Hub

  • Vision Energy's Green Energy Hub is positioned to be the first terminal in Europe focused on green and low-carbon energy products, and located in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen at the mouth of the Westerschelde estuary

  • Vision Energy is focused on governments that support regulatory standards promoting hydrogen production and alternatives to traditional fossil fuels in support of green energy solutions for renewable energy sources

  • The green hydrogen market was valued at $450 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60% from 2022 to 2030, resulting in a projected value of $119.5 billion by 2030


