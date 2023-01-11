Vision Energy (VENG) Incorporates Dutch Subsidiaries

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 11, 2023 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Vision Energy (OTCQB: VENG), a forward-looking energy company developing carbon reduced solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sector, has incorporated new Dutch subsidiaries. These incorporations are designed to accommodate strategic initiatives for prospective partners, operators and launching customers for VENG's integrated Green Energy Hub development in North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands. According to the announcement, Vision Energy incorporated Vision Hydrogen BV as a project development company to develop, own and operate its planned Ammonia Cracking Facility. The facility will be used for back-cracking imported green ammonia to hydrogen gas as a service and will be combined with the company's import, storage and handling terminal development in Vlissingen. Vision Energy also incorporated Evolution Terminals Operating BV, a dedicated operating entity planned to jointly own and operate logistics infrastructure under a joint operating agreement, and Evolution Terminals SPV II BV, a special-purpose vehicle, which will be utilized for joint ownership of specific storage assets with a strategic launching customer or partner. To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/gMxmI About Vision Energy Corporation Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. The company leverages its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. Vision Energy is pursuing reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. The company is committed to providing low-carbon energy solutions with the highest yield. Where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and/or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information about the company, please visit www.VisionEnergy.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VENG are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/VENG About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

