Vision Energy (VIHDD) Engages Rho Adviseurs for Green Energy Hub Project

Vision Energy (OTCQB: VIHDD) today announced that it has engaged Rho Adviseurs, a Netherlands-based firm specializing in spatial planning and permit management, for the company's pioneering Green Energy Hub development project in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The project is being designed to provide import, storage and handling facilities for hydrogen carriers, renewable products and low-carbon fuels. Under the engagement, Rho Adviseurs, considered a specialist consultancy firm within its field, will provide studies for the environmental impact assessment and policy, process guidance and spatial planning to ensure future operations conform to and exceed all required standards. Vision Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals, is in the advanced stages of planning for the construction of its Green Energy Hub and is on schedule to file for the remaining construction and environmental permits by December 2022. To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/wSUVc About Vision Energy Corp. Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Vision Energy leverages its proven track record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information about the company, visit www.VisionEnergy.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VIHDD are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/VIHDD