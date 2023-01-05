Vision Energy's (VENG) Pioneering Terminal Set to Accelerate Energy Transition

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 5, 2023 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Vision Energy (OTCQB: VENG) recently entered into a corporation agreement with Linde Engineering to accelerate efforts for the company's pioneering Green Energy Terminal in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands. "Linde Engineering, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion, will deliver preliminary Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED') services to the project including design and engineering of 150,000 cubic meters (CBM') of green ammonia (NH3') storage, truck and barge loading facilities, ship loading and unloading facilities, as well as utilities, infrastructure and buildings Vision Energy is in the advanced stages of planning the construction and delivery of Northwestern Europe's first import, storage and handling terminal designed exclusively for hydrogen carriers, renewable energy products and low-carbon fuels. Total capacity under phase 1 is for up to 400,000 CBM including 150,000 CBM allocated to green ammonia, 180,000 CBM allocated to renewable methanol and 70,000 CBM allocated to biofuels," a recent article reads. "Our Green Energy Terminal Project will accelerate and advance the energy transition and facilitate Northwestern Europe's ambition to achieve Net Zero through carbon abatement and adoption of hydrogen as a core feedstock and fuel," Vision Energy CEO Andrew Hromyk is quoted as saying. To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/8sfFK About Vision Energy Corp. Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Vision Energy leverages its proven track record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information about the company, visit www.VisionEnergy.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VENG are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/VENG About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

