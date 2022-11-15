Vision Hydrogen Corp. Inks Cooperation Agreement with Linde

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - November 15, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Vision Hydrogen (OTCQB: VIHDD), a renewable energy company developing carbon-reduced hydrogen solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors, is partnering with Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) to fast-track its work on the Green Energy Terminal in North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The cooperation agreement calls for Evolution Terminals BV, VIHDD's wholly owned subsidiary, to work with Linde in delivering preliminary front-end engineering and design ("FEED") services for the pioneering project. Those FEED services will include the design and engineering for storage of 150,000 cubic meters of green ammonia ("NH3") as well as loading facilities for trucks, barges and ships; the two companies will also work on utilities, infrastructure and buildings. The two companies have already started working together, and their efforts are anticipated to extend through the project final investment decision ("FID") phase, which is slated for approximately April 2023. According to the announcement, Vision Energy is already in the advanced stages of planning for the project, which will be northwestern Europe's first import, storage and handling terminal designed exclusively for hydrogen carriers, renewable energy products and low-carbon fuels. Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, Linde reported sales of $31 billion in 2021 as it serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. "Our cooperation with Linde Engineering marks a critical milestone in our development, to deliver this world-class project with the vast global expertise Linde possesses," said Vision Hydrogen CEO Andrew Hromyk in the press release. "Our Green Energy Terminal Project will accelerate and advance the energy transition and facilitate Northwestern Europe's ambition to achieve Net Zero through carbon-abatement and adoption of hydrogen as a core feedstock and fuel." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/7yXuD About Vision Energy Corporation Vision Energy is an integrated energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. The company is leveraging its proven track record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information about the company, visit www.VisionEnergy.com. About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com