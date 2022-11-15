Vision Hydrogen Corp. Inks Cooperation Agreement with Linde

·3 min read

Vision Hydrogen (OTCQB: VIHDD), a renewable energy company developing carbon-reduced hydrogen solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors, is partnering with Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) to fast-track its work on the Green Energy Terminal in North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands. The cooperation agreement calls for Evolution Terminals BV, VIHDD's wholly owned subsidiary, to work with Linde in delivering preliminary front-end engineering and design ("FEED") services for the pioneering project. Those FEED services will include the design and engineering for storage of 150,000 cubic meters of green ammonia ("NH3") as well as loading facilities for trucks, barges and ships; the two companies will also work on utilities, infrastructure and buildings. The two companies have already started working together, and their efforts are anticipated to extend through the project final investment decision ("FID") phase, which is slated for approximately April 2023. According to the announcement, Vision Energy is already in the advanced stages of planning for the project, which will be northwestern Europe's first import, storage and handling terminal designed exclusively for hydrogen carriers, renewable energy products and low-carbon fuels. Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, Linde reported sales of $31 billion in 2021 as it serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. "Our cooperation with Linde Engineering marks a critical milestone in our development, to deliver this world-class project with the vast global expertise Linde possesses," said Vision Hydrogen CEO Andrew Hromyk in the press release. "Our Green Energy Terminal Project will accelerate and advance the energy transition and facilitate Northwestern Europe's ambition to achieve Net Zero through carbon-abatement and adoption of hydrogen as a core feedstock and fuel."

About Vision Energy Corporation

Vision Energy is an integrated energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. The company is leveraging its proven track record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information about the company, visit www.VisionEnergy.com.

