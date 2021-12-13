'He was a visionary': Public safety training center dedicated to former Sheriff Larry Ashley

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office public safety training center has taken on a new name to honor a former sheriff who was largely behind its creation.

County officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the dedication of the new Sheriff Larry Ashley Public Safety Training Center in Crestview. The complex was completed shortly after current Sheriff Eric Aden took office in January, but was a project largely driven by former Sheriff Larry Ashley.

The newly dedicated Larry Ashley Public Safety Training Complex in Crestview features office and training classrooms, pistol and rifle ranges, a physical training course, a three story tower with a rappelling wall and a number of other specialized areas for law enforcement training.

“Larry Ashley did a lot over his 30 years,” Aden said. “He was a visionary. I’ve never worked for anybody who had a vision like he did. He was able to forecast the needs of the agency well in advance, such as this building.”

The area was used by the Sheriff’s Office as a gun range for several years, but was in need of improvements. Aden recalled shooting clay pigeons at the range many years before it was big enough to accommodate 30 shooters.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Office K-9 Deputy Tony Tony Costantini gives a demonstration his partner, Burt, during a ceremony Thursday to dedicate the Sheriff Larry Ashley Public Safety Training Center in Crestview.

The center now has multiple gun ranges along with a two-story building used to train law enforcement on defensive tactics and in classroom settings. The complex is also used to train K-9 units as was demonstrated by K-9 Burt and his handler Tony Costantini on Thursday as Burt hurdled over walls and other obstacles.

Deputies demonstrated their energetic breaching capabilities using explosives to break through makeshift doors, and officials got a peak at another building that houses the MILO Range Simulator. The computer simulation is used to train deputies for active shooter and use of force situations.

“The MILO is, to me, the most impressive part of the complex,” Aden said. “You can see how split-second decisions mean life or death out there for these officers. This teaches us when and when not to take action.”

An Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy demonstrates the agency's MILO (Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives) range. The range allows law officers to train for active shooter situations in realistic settings using from one screen (pictured here) up to five screens that surround an officer.

The line of duty deaths of Deputies Warren Keith “Skip” York and Burton "Burt" Lopez largely changed the way the Sheriff’s Office provides training. York and Lopez were shot and killed in April 2009 while attempting to arrest a domestic violence suspect at a shooting range in Crestview.

“We all felt the extreme loss…,” said Clerk of Court JD Peacock, who spoke at the dedication Thursday. “Larry lived through that as a leader, as a friend, as a mentor to those deputies. It’s something that really imprinted on how we serve our community as a leader. How we look out for those that we serve.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Kelly uses a protective arm sling to help demonstrate how K-9 officer Burt takes down a fleeing or combative subject. The demonstration was part of ceremony Thursday to dedicate the Sheriff Larry Ashley Public Safety Training Center in Crestview.

Ashley said he realized that deputies needed to spend more time training. However, the facilities available at the time were “inadequate.” The only classroom setting available was a small room at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Shalimar, and the gun rage was “modest.”

“Nobody that I know has fought more for educating and bringing professionalism to law enforcement in our community than Larry Ashley,” said former County Commissioner Graham Fountain. “Not just in our community, even across the state.”

Members of Okaloosa County Sheriff Office Special Response Team demonstrate the breaching of a door with small explosives during a dedication ceremony for the Sheriff Larry Ashley Public Safety Training Center in Crestview.

Ashley worked with the county commissioners and multiple chambers of commerce to get the project underway. It started with improving the gun range and eventually transformed into a nearly $2 million complex. The project was funded by a voter-approved half cent sales tax boost.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Ashley said following the dedication. “We just hope this complex, as things have changed over the years in law enforcement, that they’ll continue to grow with this facility and the offerings that it provides. Whether it’s computer crimes or financial crimes — whatever it might be.”

Aden said he hopes to further Ashley’s legacy with a focus on professionalism and training. The Sheriff’s Office recently acquired an extra 40 acres that could potentially be turned into a driving pad to teach deputies evasive maneuvers or used to expand the K-9 training area.

Former Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley laughs as current Sheriff Eric Aden tells a story about him Thursday during the dedication of the Sheriff Larry Ashley Public Safety Training Center in Crestview. Seated with Ashley are Okaloosa County Commissioners Carolyn Ketchel and Mel Ponder, right, as well as past county commissioner Graham Fountain.

“It’s putting that much more emphasis on making sure we provide the best service to our community, and this is one of them,” Aden said. “Without a proper training facility, you can’t train properly.”

The dedication closed out with a blessing over the complex led by Commissioner Mel Ponder. Although many people were involved in the creation of the public safety training center, Ashley said it's humbling to know his legacy will live on in the name.

“I’m very proud and very honored mostly for leaving a legacy,” he said. “Most civilians will never see my name on this building, but almost every law enforcement officer, the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, they’re going to see my name on this building and ask why. I hope they learn why.”

