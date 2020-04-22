Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $3bn Aviation Blockchain Market

Aviation Blockchain Market Report 2020-2030
LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vertical (Commercial, Military), End User (Airlines, MRO, OEMs, Airports, Lessors), Application (Cargo and Baggage Tracking, Passenger Identity Management, Flight and Crew Data Management, Frequent Flyers Program, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance), Function (Record Keeping, Transaction) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
The recent developments in Aviation Blockchain technologies, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $503.8 million Aviation Blockchain market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing use of blockchain in supply chain management. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• More than 200 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
Analysis of key players in Aviation Blockchain market players
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Infosys
• Accenture
• Aeron Labs
• Winding Tree
• Skybuys
• Avinoc Ltd
• 14bis Supply Tracking
• Moog
• Global Aviation Blockchain market outlook and analysis from 2020-2030
Aviation Blockchain forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030
• Vertical including Commercial and military
• End user including airlines, MRO, OEMs, airports and lessors
• Application including cargo and baggage tracking, passenger identity management, flight and crew data management, frequent flyers program, smart contracts, supply chain management, aircraft maintenance
• Function including record keeping and transaction
Regional Aviation Blockchain market forecasts from 2020-2030
• North America forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific forecast 2019-2029
• Europe forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the world forecast 2019-2029
Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the Aviation Blockchain industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Companies covered in the report include:
Aeron Labs
Air Canada
Air France–KLM
Air New Zealand
Air Transport
Binance Chain Alliance
Cargo Community Network
Credits.Com Pte. LTD.
CryptoBonusMiles
Digital Certification Authority
Etihad airways
Filament
Gazprom Neft
GE aviation
General Electric
Hahn Air
Heinemann Australia
Honeywell
Hyundai BS&C
IBM
Infosys
Insolar Technologies
iTRACE
KPMG
LeewayHertz Technologies
LocalGlobe
Lufthansa
Microsoft Corporation
MRO Blockchain Alliance
National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS)
Olistics
Oxford Capital
Parts Pedigree
Quillhash Technologies Pvt. LTD.
Russian Alfa Bank
S7 Airlines
SATAIR
SecureMarking
Seedcamp
Singapore Airlines
SITA
Sorablocks
ST Aerospace Ltd
ST Engineering
Sweetbridge, Inc.
Techstars Autonomous Technology
Telefonica
Thales
Travelport
TUI group
US Airforce
Volantio Inc
Winding Tree
Zamna Technologies
