Visiongain Publishes Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Service (Process Development (Downstream, Upstream), Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & Quality Control Studies, Packaging), by Product (Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Insulin), Biosimilars) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Market Dynamics
- Continuing expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by CDMOs/CMOs
- Increasing outsourcing of biopharmaceuticals-related manufacturing activities
- Increasing demand for fill-finish services in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market
- Increasing productivity and efficiency of biopharmaceuticals manufacturing processes
- Uptake of single-use production systems by the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry
- Asia emerging as hot destination for biopharmaceutical manufacturing
- Increasing confidence of pharmaceutical industry in CDMOs capabilities
- High level of outsourcing of manufacturing newly approved drugs by smaller biotech companies is fuelling the growth of biopharma-specific CMOs/CDMOs
- Higher acceptance and success of biopharmaceutical products in the market provides tremendous opportunities to biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturers
- Increasing shortage of skilled workforce in the biopharmaceutical industry
- Expensive manufacturing equipment requirements and complex processes raise barriers to entry, which is limiting market growth
- Complicated and stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth
Market Segmentation 2020-2030
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented on the Service, Product, and Regional basis.
Service
• Process Development
– Downstream
– Upstream
• Fill & Finish Operations
• Analytical & Quality Control Studies
• Packaging
Product
• Biologics
– Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)
– Recombinant Proteins
– Vaccines
– Insulin
• Biosimilars
Regional Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America
– U.S.
– Canada
• Europe
– UK
– France
– Germany
– Russia
– Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
– China
– Japan
– India
– Southeast Asia
– Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
– Brazil
– Argentina
– Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
– GCC
– South Africa
– Rest of Middle East
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie, Inc.
AGC Biologics
Binex Co., Ltd.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Inno Bio Ventures
JRS PHARMA
Lonza
ProBioGen
Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
TOYOBO CO., LTD.
WuXi Biologics
