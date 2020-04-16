Visiongain Publishes Digital Wound Care Management Market Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2020-2030

Digital Wound Care Management Market Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2020-2030
LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological Advancements (Digital Colored Wound Photography, EMR, Mobile Monitoring, Mobile Apps), Revenue Prospects by Wound Types (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers, Burns, Surgical Wounds), by End Users (Hospitals Outpatient Wound Center, Hospital Inpatient, Stand Alone & Long-Term Facility)
The Global Digital Wound Care Management Market is estimated at $10,870m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020-2025. In 2019, the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market was dominated by the chronic wounds submarket which held 66.4% of the overall market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 166-page Visiongain report you will receive 54 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 166-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/digital-wound-care-management-market-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
- Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management market.
- Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market by the type of wound:
– Acute Wounds: Surgical Wounds and Burns & Trauma
– Chronic Wounds: Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers
- Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market by product:
– Contact Wound Measuring Devices
– Non-contact Wound Measuring Devices
- Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Digital Wound Care Management Market by end-users:
– Hospital Outpatient Wound Center
– Hospital Inpatient
– Stand-alone
– Long term care facility
- Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading national markets:
– United States
– Canada
– Mexico
– Germany
– France
– United Kingdom
– Italy
– Spain
– Japan
– China
– India
– Australia
– South Korea
– Brazil
– Argentina
– Turkey
– Saudi Arabia
– South Africa
– RoW
- This report profiles the leading companies that market bariatric surgery devices:
– ARANZ Medical Limited
– Swift Medical Inc.
– eKare Inc.
– Tissue Analytics, Inc.
– Kent Imaging Inc.
– WoundVision
– WoundMatrix, Inc.
– WoundRight Technologies, LLC
– Hitachi Healthcare Americas
– Parable Health, Inc.
– MolecuLight Inc.
– WoundZoom Inc.
– digitalMedLab GmbH
- This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Digital Wound Care Management market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/digital-wound-care-management-market-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-2020-2030/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)
Allscripts
Ametus Group (TAG
ARANZ Medical Limited
Axxess
Barlow Respiratory Hospital
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH
digitalMedLab GmbH
East Midlands Academic Health Science Network (EMAHSN)
eKare Inc.
Entec Health
European Databank on Medical Devices (EUDAMED)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Health Canada
Hitachi Healthcare Americas
Imago Care, Ltd
Institutional Review Board (IRB)
International Federation of Diabetes (IDF)
International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)
KanTime
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust (KCHFT)
Kent Imaging Inc.
King's College Hospital
MolecuLight Inc.
National Competent Authorities (NCAs) of Member States
National Health Service (NHS)
National Institute of Health
North Carolina BioSciences Organization (NCBIO)
Oxford Finance LLC
Parable Health, Inc.
Parkview Medical Center
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PDMA)
Premier
SerenaGroup
Smith & Nephew
St Lukes Hospital
St. Clare Newport
Swift Medical Inc.
Synchrocare, LLC
Tissue Analytics, Inc.
United Nations
World Economic Forum
World Health Organization (WHO
WoundMatrix, Inc.
WoundRight Technologies, LLC
WoundVision
WoundZoom Inc.
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Wound Debridement Market Report 2019-2029
Moist Wound Dressings Report 2020-2030
Top 20 Advanced Wound Care Companies 2020
Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Wound Dressings Market 2019-2029
Global Wound Care Biologics Market 2019-2029
Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2019-2029
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visiongain-publishes-digital-wound-care-management-market-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-2020-2030-301038794.html
SOURCE Visiongain