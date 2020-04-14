Visiongain Publishes Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

Value Forecasts by Material (PP, PE, ABS, PVC, PET, PS, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Medical, Electronic Devices, Consumer Goods, Others) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Food Sector

Growing Demand in Medical Sector

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Changing dynamics of plastics recycling industry

Technological Trends: Plastic Recycling Methods

Market Segmentation 2020-2030

Market is segmented on the Material, Application, and Regional basis.

Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyethylene terephthalate

Polystyrene

Others

Application

Food & Beverage

Medical

Electronic Devices

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East

Companies covered in the report include:

Amcor

Anchor Packaging

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

C.M. Packaging

Display Pack

Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co. Ltd.

DS Smith

Genpak, LLC

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Pactiv LLC

Palram Americas Ltd.

Placon

Sonoco Products Company

West Rock

