Visiongain Publishes Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030
Value Forecasts by Material (PP, PE, ABS, PVC, PET, PS, Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Medical, Electronic Devices, Consumer Goods, Others) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Market Dynamics
- Increasing Demand from Food Sector
- Growing Demand in Medical Sector
- Volatile Raw Material Prices
- Changing dynamics of plastics recycling industry
- Technological Trends: Plastic Recycling Methods
Market Segmentation 2020-2030
Thermoformed Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the Material, Application, and Regional basis.
Material
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
- Polyvinyl chloride
- Polyethylene terephthalate
- Polystyrene
- Others
Application
- Food & Beverage
- Medical
- Electronic Devices
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Regional Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
Companies covered in the report include:
- Amcor
- Anchor Packaging
- Brentwood Industries, Inc.
- C.M. Packaging
- Display Pack
- Dongguan Ditai Plastic Products Co. Ltd.
- DS Smith
- Genpak, LLC
- Greiner Packaging International GmbH
- Pactiv LLC
- Palram Americas Ltd.
- Placon
- Sonoco Products Company
- West Rock
