You can visit America’s national parks for free Sept. 23, but there’s a chance to do more

Sept. 23 is going to be a big day for nature lovers.

It’s America’s 30th annual National Public Lands Day.

Not only will hundreds of federal lands offer visitors free entry, but it’ll also be the biggest day of the year for volunteering at parks and public lands, according to the National Environmental Education Foundation, which coordinates National Public Lands Day in partnership with federal agencies, nonprofits, and state and local parks.

Over 70,000 volunteers are expected to chip in on hundreds of service projects across the country, ranging from pulling weeds along the Atlanta BeltLine to painting fences at Bryce National Park to taking photos of fall colors at Round Lake Logging Dam in Wisconsin.

Of course you don’t have to donate your time to enjoy these places for free on Sept. 23. Here’s what travelers should know.

Which national parks are free to visit?

All 425 sites within the National Park System will offer free entry on National Public Lands Day. That includes every national park as well as national battlefields, monuments, seashores and more.

Federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and USDA Forest Service will also waive entry fees on National Public Lands Day.

Not every site charges entry fees regularly. Additionally, some parks have museums, parking and other facilities operated by third parties that may still charge fees, according to the National Park Service.

A visitor stops to take in the view of the hoodoos along Bryce Canyon's Rim Trail.

When else are national parks free?

Aside from National Public Lands Day, there will be just one more free-entry day this year, Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The National Park Service also waived entry fees on Martin Luther King, Dr. Day, the first day of National Park Week and Great American Outdoors Day.

All year-round, national parks also offer free entry to:

How do I volunteer?

The National Environmental Education Foundation has set up a searchable database of National Public Lands Day service projects around the country.

Events can be searched by location and keyword.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National parks waive entry fees, welcome volunteers on Sept. 23