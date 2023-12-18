How to visit California's state parks for free this holiday season and beyond

Looking to get out of the house during the holiday season, and save some cash? You can gain free daily admission to any California state park by heading to your local library and checking out a park pass.

Show the pass and you don't have to pay $15 to drive in and park at Anza Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego Springs, or up to $20 at Huntington State Beach in Huntington Beach, or $7 at the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca. And some branches, like the Palm Springs Public Library, also have free daypacks on loan with maps, nature books, compasses, binoculars, whistles and more.

This backpack and its contents can be checked out at the Palm Springs Public Library in Palm Springs, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023.

The passes and packs are part of a "wildly successful" pilot partnership program begun in 2021 between the state's parks and libraries, aimed at increasing access to the outdoors for low-income residents and others who often haven't visited wilderness and other parks in the past, including people of diverse backgrounds who may not have historically felt safe or welcomed. Now, advocates would like Gov. Gavin Newsom to include $9 million in his draft 2023-24 budget, due to be released in mid-January, and for state legislators to approve it.

"It's been incredible," said Rachel Norton, executive director of the California State Parks Foundation, of the program's popularity. "It started with 5,000 passes, and there were such long waiting lists at so many libraries, that they ... more than quadrupled the number of passes that were available ...to 28,000 passes."

Patrons at the Palm Springs Public Library like the availability of passes to reduce admission and parking costs, though some said tax dollars could be better spent.

Norton said the passes are now one of the most frequently checked out items at California libraries - but it and two related pieces of the pilot program, begun in 2021, need new monies allocated in next year's state budget to continue. The other initiatives include free annual entrance passes to 19 state parks for fourth-graders and their families, and for CalWORKs, SSI and Tribal TANF recipients.

"It's a really great program, and the funding expires at the end of this year," Norton said. "Our strong recommendation is 'let's keep this going' ... $9 million in the scheme of things for something that's so immediately popular and so easy to administer, seems like a total win-win."

Free parking instead?

"It's cool," agreed Jacob Madala, who was using a computer in the children's room at the Palm Springs Public Library this week, as his four young kids played happily nearby. But Madala, a concrete construction worker, thinks while his great-grandmother and others on fixed incomes could benefit from the passes to get into high-priced coastal beaches, he and his family can park for free on nearby streets instead.

"We don't mind walking five minutes," he said. He'd prefer state parks charged no admission, especially less-visited ones like the Salton Sea Recreation Area, where he fished alongside the park ranger as a boy - at no charge to his family. He'd rather see some of those tax dollars go to schools, or to pay U.S. soldiers living wages.

Jacob Madala, right, spends time with his children at the Palm Springs Public Library in Palm Springs, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023.

His wife, Tina, and others see it differently. "I actually think it's a good idea," she said of the funding and the passes. "It gets people out, people will have family time, be motivated to. Basically it takes away the stress of the price of parking ... and they can put that money toward other things for their family."

As someone of Native American heritage, she also likes the focus on getting a broader spectrum of Californians into the parks. Nonwhites have historically used state and national parks far less, citing safety concerns or not feeling welcome, costs, and long distances to open space areas from their homes, among other factors.

Norton with the parks foundation said while not all state recreation areas charge fees, for those that do, they are a vital part of maintenance and other expenses.

Julie Warren of the Palm Springs Public Library shows what is in a backpack full of items that can be checked out including books about state parks, binoculars, a compass and park passes in Palm Springs, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023.

"I appreciate what he's saying and I can't disagree about the soldiers," Palms Springs library and public services manager Julie Warren said about Madala's feedback. "But we believe in this program, and we think it is a great benefit for people using their library card to be able to check it out and use it for free. It really removes that barrier of the price, so that people can have more access. And that's really what we're all about, is access."

A 2020 study by the Hispanic Access Foundation found 55% of Latinos in California lack access to open space, compared to 36% of white residents. Another report by The Trust for Public Land revealed that across the nation, parks serving primarily nonwhite populations are half the size of parks that serve majority white populations and nearly five times as crowded.

A survey released this October of library patrons who have checked out the state parks passes found :

A majority of participants (63%) said cost was their main reason for not having visited state parks previously.

Nearly 70% of the respondents had an income level of $60,000 or less.

Over 63% said that they are Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC).

A whopping 90% said they now plan to visit state parks over seven times a year, thanks to the passes.

"The goal was not just to provide anybody with free passes although that's nice," said Norton. "The goal was to really expand access to parks from groups that had traditionally accessed them less often. And it's succeeded there beyond our wildest dreams."

Tourists visit the the Salton Sea State Recreation Area on March 3, 2015.

Palm Springs patrons who check out the passes typically include a mixture of seniors on fixed incomes, families and even snowbirds and other tourists visiting the desert, Warren said. The passes can be checked out for two weeks. There are limitations: The pass doesn't cover overnight camping or RV permits, and won't get you on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway up to Mt. San Jacinto State Park for free. It's also only for state parks and recreation areas, not national parks or forests or county parks. Still, every dollar counts during this high inflation year, and a free day at the beach, by a lake or in the mountains is a healthy way to unwind after all the wrapping and unwrapping frenzy.

Jay Lippmann, 84, said for him and others on fixed income, the passes would be welcome. "There's a fee, of course it would help," he said. "I do bike ride, and I hike occasionally."

Taylor Olson, a young mother who was visiting the library with her toddler son and parents and grandparents, hadn't heard of the program, but said, "It sounds great!"

A wildflower bloom in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

She recalls visiting Anza Borrego Desert State Park to see a springtime wildflower "super bloom" and having to pay $15 for the full day, even though she and her friends were making a quick visit.

"We split the cost, which was nice. but (the pass) makes it less pressure, if you like to go for a short time," she said. "Otherwise you have to pay for the full day, even if you're only there for a few hours, or for a hike."

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter at The Desert Sun. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: How to visit California's state parks for free this holiday season and beyond