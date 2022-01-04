When To Visit The ER In Baltimore County Amid COVID-19 Surge
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, the number of cases in Baltimore County is also increasing. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average daily case count for the county stands at 1,363.6 as of Jan. 2.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Baltimore County is in high transmission. This means COVID-19 remains very contagious throughout the county and can easily be spread from one person to the next.
As of Dec. 29, the CDC reported 3,581 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths in Baltimore County.
Deciding when to go to the hospital or seek medical care isn't always easy, especially in the age of COVID-19. You may find yourself afraid to go, even when it's necessary.
With hospitals overwhelmed and understaffed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, minimizing non-emergency visits to the ER can help hospitals ensure that they can treat those most in need of emergency care.
Not sure if you should visit the ER or an urgent care facility in Baltimore County when you're under the weather? The University of Maryland Medical System offers these tips:
When to Seek Urgent Care
Urgent care centers can offer immediate care for many conditions. Some can even offer telemedicine. Common conditions treated at urgent care centers include:
Allergic reactions
Broken bones
Cold and flu symptoms
Concussion symptoms
Cuts requiring stitches
Insect bite
Mild fevers
Minor burns
Pink eye
Sprains and strains
Before you go, call or check the website of the urgent care you've chosen for updates to hours or the services they provide.
When to Seek Hospital Help
A positive COVID test, even with mild to moderate symptoms, does not necessarily mean a trip to the emergency department is needed, according to the University of Maryland Medical System. Most people who have COVID experience mild symptoms that can be treated at home, medical experts say.
However, some people, particularly those who have underlying conditions, may experience more serious symptoms of COVID that do require treatment at a hospital. These serious symptoms include:
Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion or can't be woken up
Lips or face turning blue
If your symptoms are life-threatening, call 911 or go to the ER right away.
For more health-related tips from the University of Maryland Medical Center, click here.
This article originally appeared on the Perry Hall Patch