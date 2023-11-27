Visit Glow, a new 2-million-bulb light show in South Jersey

It all started with Dan Uszaki's 50,000 holiday lights.

But then the Gloucester County man thought he needed to do more, and created Glow, a new Christmas lights spectacle in Washington Township.

Glow is Christmas light drive-through experience.

"I just felt like a sense of responsibility. I had no idea that I stretched into that many people's homes," he said.Uszaki not only moved the light event to a field across the street from Sam's Club in Williamstown, but he also increased the amount of lights to 2 million.

Glow features a 40-foot snowman embraced by lights, synchronized lights, a Christmas light tunnel and more.

A 45-foot-tall snowman covered in Christmas lights is one of the main attractions.

"All of the lights are individually addressed and synced to music and all our props are not seen at any other light show because we personally design them," Uszaki said.

Glow is open every evening between Black Friday and New Year's Eve. Tickets to experience the show of lights are on sale online.

Tickets are $10 for the Dazzling District, an area to take pictures with Santa, a ferris wheel, mini trains rides, food trucks, retail vendors and live entertainment.

Santa, fair games and food trucks are available in the Dazzling District.

For the light show, tickets are selling for $35, or $60 for the VIP admission.

Glow is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. And from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

