Visit helps establish AmeriCorps opportunities

Feb. 2—Earlier this week, Julia Quanrud, CEO of ServeMinnesota which is the state's administrative branch of of AmeriCorps, stopped in Austin as part of a state-wide listening tour.

The reason was to delve deeper into the community's experiences with AmeriCorps and to determine what the future might look like.

"AmeriCorps is about partnerships," Quanrud said. "Serving communities and partners like the school district, and working together to provide meaningful opportunities."

AmeriCorps is a service initiative that puts people into situations to help communities through a wide range of programs under the AmeriCorps umbrella.

The tour itself is a necessary step, Quanrud said, to better understand firsthand what's happening on the ground.

"This is who we are and what matters to us," she said. "I think going and talking to people and seeing the community is really important."

Much of what AmeriCorps volunteers do is focused on human services type work with avenues into areas that include housing, substance abuse and education among other opportunities.

Austin has 15 AmeriCorps volunteers and the organization boasts a deep connection with Austin Public Schools.

"I hear a really big appreciation for the education work that AmeriCorps is doing in Austin," Quanrud said. "A lot of schools in Minnesota are being provided reading and math tutors to support students and give them the extra attention and support needed to succeed in school."

Another aspect of the Quanrud's tour, however, is determining what areas within communities could use more help and lining up AmeriCorps participants in order to meet those needs.

"It's really clear that it's a great organization doing great things," Quanrud said, adding. "How do we bring the talent of AmeriCorps into supporting some of those efforts; bringing energy and passion to places where we know great work is happening."

What's more, the tour, which is hitting 78 of the state's 87 counties, becomes about identifying ways to fill in needs where there might otherwise be gaps.

Through that process, organizations are able to make connections benefiting the community.

"A recurring theme is that AmeriCorps is really good at finding those gaps where you can't get it all done with the staff you have," Quanrud said. "AmeriCorps can be a really great solution to extend the reach of capacity of an organization."

Quanrud said that Tuesday's visit to Austin not only was a chance to meet those goals set out by the tour, but it also provided a good look into the community of Austin itself.

A community Quanrud said reflected a lot of the core values of AmeriCorps itself.

"I was so impressed with the conversations I had with energy and passion that I heard (Tuesday)," Quanrud said. "Austin Aspires hosted and were helpful in bringing together these conversations and providing helpful feedback on how our work could be stronger."

"They are committed to being a welcoming and supportive community," she added. "It's all about good communities that are good partners."