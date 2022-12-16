Visit to high school leads to felony charge against sex offender

WINCHESTER, Ind. — In Indiana, some sex-related convictions can result in the designation of places where offenders are prohibited from visiting or residing.

Such restrictions frequently prohibit sex offenders from visiting public schools.

James J.R. Warvel, 30 — a convicted sex offender most recently listed at a Richmond address — was charged Wednesday in Randolph Superior Court with unlawful entry by a serious sex offender, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

According to Randolph County sheriff's deputies, Warvel on Nov. 22 was observed at Union City Junior-Senior High School.

Warvel was informed he was not to be on any school grounds as a result of two convictions in Randolph County — for attempted sexual misconduct with a minor in 2019 and criminal deviate conduct in 2014.

He reportedly told a deputy his probation officer had told him he could go to schools "if it was for family functions."

When later asked by the deputy whether he had said that to Warvel, the probation officer responded, "Absolutely not."

The Richmond man was also charged last May in Randolph Superior Court with a lifetime parole violation, another Level 6 felony. His trial in that case is set for March 1.

His record also includes a conviction last January for criminal recklessness,

In other crime news:

Seduction conviction: A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury on Thursday deliberated for about an hour before finding a 55-year-old New Castle man guilty of child seduction, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. set sentencing for Douglass M. Howard for Jan. 30. Deputy prosecutors Steve Sneed and Doug Mawhorr presented the state's case in the trial.

Howard was accused of performing a sex act on a teenager in 2017 in Muncie, where the defendant than lived.

