Need to visit a Miami courthouse? COVID has led to changes, so here’s what to expect

Miami-Dade County courthouses have had to make changes to accommodate an emergency shutdown of the historic downtown courthouse for repairs. The courts also have a mask mandate again because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Both issues may affect your next court visit. Here’s a guide:

Are the courts open?

Facilities workers reinstall mask signs at Miami-Dade County’s Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, minutes after Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered a return to masking rules at county facilities for the first time since May.

All of the courts are open for in-person services, except for 73 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The 1928 courthouse, which handles civil cases, was ordered closed for repairs in July after a building inspection found safety concerns. Employees are working remotely or have been transferred to other county courthouses.

Masks are required at all times while inside any Miami-Dade courthouse, regardless of your vaccination status. Anyone who does not have a mask will be given one. There aren’t any other COVID-19 related protocols in place right now. However, if someone who was recently inside a courthouse tests positive, the court system will do contact tracing and will then put out a notice.

To find hours of operations for each courthouse and to see the temporary work locations for some of the civil courthouse services, visit miami-dadeclerk.com/clerk/locations.page

Where are civil trials and hearings being held?

Trials and hearings are temporarily being held at the Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, 175 NW First Ave.; the Children’s Courthouse, 155 NW Third St.; and the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building (criminal courthouse), 1351 NW 12th St., according to the court system.

Is jury duty in-person or virtual? What’s the dress code?

Jury duty is still predominately happening in-person. And while you might have fallen into the pandemic-style trend of wearing sweatpants to work, that doesn’t fly with the courts.

The Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts office asks that you dress in appropriate business attire. You should also consider taking a jacket or sweater with you. Temperatures in the courts can get so cold, it can feel like the North Pole compared to Miami’s sweltering heat. And because this is Miami, let’s be clear: No shorts allowed. Oh, and the court also says no uniforms.

Appropriate attire is also still expected for Zoom court, though we know South Florida courts have seen their share of wardrobe mishaps during the pandemic.

A Broward County judge last year, for example, wasn’t pleased with what he was seeing during virtual trials, including a shirtless male lawyer, a female attorney still in bed under the covers, and someone trying to hide that they were at the pool and in a bathing suit.

And in Miami zoom court, a woman didn’t realize her camera was on and got nude. When a prosecutor said something, she freaked out and ran off.

I need to get a marriage license, pay a parking violation or use another service. Can I go in-person?

The courts are open for in-person services though its recommended people use online services when possible, according to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts website.

Some of the things you can do online include paying a parking citation or a civil traffic infraction and requesting certified copies of eligible court records.

If you want to visit in-person, keep in mind that some departments might not accept walk-ins because of the pandemic. Marriage licenses, for example, can only be issued in-person by appointment only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Clerk of the Courts has also created an appointment system to promote social distancing and expedite services in a variety of departments. Appointments can be scheduled online for the Marriage License Bureau, Parking Violations Bureau, County Recorder’s Official Records, Criminal Felony Division and Traffic and Misdemeanor Courts Division.

Are virtual trials and hearings happening?

Yes.

“Civil & Family are largely virtual. Traffic is virtual. Criminal traffic is virtual except trials are in person. Criminal misdemeanors are virtual except trials are in person. Criminal felonies are both. Juvenile hearings are both,” court spokeswoman Eunice Sigler said in an email to the Miami Herald.

Miami Zoom court: How does it work?

Speaking of virtual court, everyone has probably used Zoom at least once during the pandemic. But if you haven’t or need a refresher, all you need is a smartphone though a computer or laptop with a webcam would be best (and more comfortable).

You’ll be sent a link with instructions and then all you have to do is click the link and follow the prompts to enter Zoom court.

If you’re lucky (or unlucky depending on how you see it), virtual court should go smoothly and shouldn’t have anyone twerking, doing a strip tease or shaving their eyebrows.