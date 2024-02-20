You can visit more than 20 museums in Sacramento for free. Here’s when and how
Here’s some good news for art aficionados and history buffs.
More than 20 museums in the Sacramento area are offering free admission in early March.
It’s the 26th consecutive year that local museums have collaborated to present Free Museum Weekend.
Although 2024 tickets for some of the most popular destinations, including the Crocker Art Museum and Sacramento Children’s Museum, had already been reserved as of Tuesday, you can still register to visit a number of spots for free.
When is Free Museum Weekend?
In 2024, Free Museum Weekend falls on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3.
All participating museums will be open at 10 a.m. both days and the last entry is one hour before museum closing time, which differs slightly by museum.
How can I get free admission at Sacramento-area museums?
In order to get free admission to more than 20 Sacramento-area museums, you must register online in advance for tickets.
“All guests must pre-register for free admission,” the website said. “Otherwise, regular admission fees will apply.”
If you need to cancel your visit or end up with more tickets than you need, reach out to the event organizers by replying to your confirmation email. They’ll then release the unwanted tickets back to the public.
Which local museums are offering free entry?
Here’s a full list of the Sacramento-area museums participating in Free Museum Weekend:
Aerospace Museum of California in McClellan Park
California Agriculture Museum in Woodland
California Museum in Sacramento
California State Library in Sacramento
California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento
Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento
Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum in Sacramento
Fairytale Town in Sacramento
Leland Stanford Mansion in Sacramento
Locke Boarding House Museum State Park in Walnut Grove
Maidu Museum & Historic Site in Roseville
Museum of Medical History in Sacramento
Sacramento Children’s Museum
Sacramento Historic City Cemetery
Sacramento History Museum
Sacramento Regional Fire Museum in West Sacramento
SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity in Sacramento
Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum in Sacramento
State Capitol Museum in Sacramento
State Indian Museum in Sacramento
Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park in Sacramento
Verge Center for the Arts in Sacramento
