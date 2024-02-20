Here’s some good news for art aficionados and history buffs.

More than 20 museums in the Sacramento area are offering free admission in early March.

It’s the 26th consecutive year that local museums have collaborated to present Free Museum Weekend.

‍Although 2024 tickets for some of the most popular destinations, including the Crocker Art Museum and Sacramento Children’s Museum, had already been reserved as of Tuesday, you can still register to visit a number of spots for free.

When is Free Museum Weekend?

In 2024, Free Museum Weekend falls on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3.

All participating museums will be open at 10 a.m. both days and the last entry is one hour before museum closing time, which differs slightly by museum.

The Crocker Art Museum can help families introduce art to children. In 2010 Melza Barr talked with three of her grandchildren about the mountains and lake in “The High Sierras” by Paul Lauritz.

How can I get free admission at Sacramento-area museums?

In order to get free admission to more than 20 Sacramento-area museums, you must register online in advance for tickets.

“All guests must pre-register for free admission,” the website said. “Otherwise, regular admission fees will apply.”

If you need to cancel your visit or end up with more tickets than you need, reach out to the event organizers by replying to your confirmation email. They’ll then release the unwanted tickets back to the public.

‍Which local museums are offering free entry?

Here’s a full list of the Sacramento-area museums participating in Free Museum Weekend:

