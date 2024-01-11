Visit this all-in-one South Asian grocery in Charlotte with a bakery, food court

Come with CharlotteFive to Triveni Food Court, situated in Triveni Supermarket, a South Asian grocery store featuring a bakery, halal meat and a food truck. At Triveni’s “in-house treat,” you can expect a wide range of “ready-to-eat homemade items and yummy treats,” available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

And, on Saturdays and Sundays, you can find its food truck tucked away, serving South Indian food items such as traditional dosa with sambar and peanut chutney, all for under $10.

The Triveni Food Truck is parked outside the supermarket, ready to serve.

At Triveni Food Court, its menu includes:

Biryani options, such as:

Veg dum biryani

Chicken dum biryani

Goat dum biryani.

Veggie and non-veggie curries, which include:

Gongura goat curry, made with gongura leaves.

Sambar, made with a stew of lentils, mixed vegetables and sambar spice powder.

Triveni’s Medu Vada.

Indo-Chinese choices include:

Egg noodles

Chicken Hakka noodles

Chicken fried rice.

Looking for quick bites? In addition to its entrees, Triveni’s menu boasts appetizers and snacks like baby corn manchuria, chili paneer and onion pakora.

Triveni’s Cheese Dosa is stuffed with grated cheese and diced fried onions and comes with chutney and sambar for dipping.

More of its appetizers include:

Punugulu

Chili Gobi

Goat pepper fry

Fish fry.

Or you can grab a light snack. Choices include:

Veg puff

Egg puff

Samosa.

Triveni’s Medu Vada are deep fried fritters made from a batter of black gram lentils and mixed with cumin and peppercorns. They’re served with chutney and sambar.

Check out the gallery below ⬇️ to see more about the market and food court, which has two Charlotte locations.

Location: 300 Polk St., Pineville, NC 28134

Location: Triveni Express, 9539 Pinnacle Dr, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28262

Menu

Cuisine: South Asian, Indian

Instagram: @trivenisupermarket