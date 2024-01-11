Visit this all-in-one South Asian grocery in Charlotte with a bakery, food court
Come with CharlotteFive to Triveni Food Court, situated in Triveni Supermarket, a South Asian grocery store featuring a bakery, halal meat and a food truck. At Triveni’s “in-house treat,” you can expect a wide range of “ready-to-eat homemade items and yummy treats,” available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
And, on Saturdays and Sundays, you can find its food truck tucked away, serving South Indian food items such as traditional dosa with sambar and peanut chutney, all for under $10.
At Triveni Food Court, its menu includes:
Biryani options, such as:
Veg dum biryani
Chicken dum biryani
Goat dum biryani.
Veggie and non-veggie curries, which include:
Gongura goat curry, made with gongura leaves.
Sambar, made with a stew of lentils, mixed vegetables and sambar spice powder.
Indo-Chinese choices include:
Egg noodles
Chicken Hakka noodles
Chicken fried rice.
Looking for quick bites? In addition to its entrees, Triveni’s menu boasts appetizers and snacks like baby corn manchuria, chili paneer and onion pakora.
More of its appetizers include:
Punugulu
Chili Gobi
Goat pepper fry
Fish fry.
Or you can grab a light snack. Choices include:
Veg puff
Egg puff
Samosa.
Check out the gallery below ⬇️ to see more about the market and food court, which has two Charlotte locations.
Triveni Supermarket
Location: 300 Polk St., Pineville, NC 28134
Location: Triveni Express, 9539 Pinnacle Dr, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28262
Cuisine: South Asian, Indian
Instagram: @trivenisupermarket