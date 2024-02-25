'How to visit Saltburn' TikTok maker says 'shame' about trespassers

Saltburn, set in 2006, was filmed at Drayton House, a Grade I-listed home near Thrapston in Northamptonshire

A woman whose TikTok videos about a stately home in the movie Saltburn were viewed more than five million times said it was "a shame" fans were trespassing, after the estate's owner reportedly complained.

Drayton House in Northamptonshire was used for location filming.

Rhian Williams, whose video about its location went viral, said she made it clear there was a public footpath.

The BBC has asked the estate owner to comment.

Emerald Fennell's Saltburn was released in November and has proved a hit with audiences, especially online, where content producers paying tribute to the film's use of Murder On the Dancefloor helped propel Sophie Ellis-Bextor back into the top 10 of the charts in January.

Set in a huge country house, Saltburn explores themes including sex, power and class.

It follows Jacob Elordi's character Felix, a university student from an extremely rich family, who takes friend Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, home to Saltburn for the summer.

Drayton House, a Grade I listed private home near the village of Lowick was chosen to portray the eponymous Saltburn mansion.

Home to the Sackville family since the 18th Century, it is not generally open to the public.

Rhian Williams made videos about how to find the location

However, the film's location did not remain private for long and was soon identified by journalists and social media users.

Rhian Williams, who lives nearby, posted two TikTok videos about "how to get to Saltburn" and view the property.

However, after reports that the estate owner had had to bring in private security because of the number of visitors coming on to the land, Ms Williams told the BBC: "When I made my TikToks about the location of Drayton House, which I discovered online, I never dreamt they would get 5.6 million views.

"It's such a shame that people are trespassing as there is a public footpath through the estate that everyone should stick to if they want to visit.

"I do think it's important that younger generations, like so many who have enjoyed the Saltburn movie, are encouraged to walk in the countryside and get fresh air, and it's brilliant to see such a hidden corner of our beautiful Northamptonshire in such a major film like Saltburn."

