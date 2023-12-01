Visit with Santa at the Callahan House and other events for today

Dec. 1—Today

Visit with Santa at the Callahan House: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Callahan House, 312 Terry St., Longmont. Visit with Santa at the Historic Callahan House between 3:30-7:30 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras to capture the memories. Registration required, and donations are appreciated. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Parade of Lights: 4 p.m. Friday, Downtown Historic Erie, 235 Wells St., Erie. Come out and enjoy downtown Erie, local school choirs, free Carriage Rides and a visit with Santa just before the annual Parade of Lights. Free, 303-828-3440, members.eriechamber.org.

Last Men on Earth at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Last Men On Earth has been one of the most popular variety rock bands in northern Colorado for over 10 years. The group performs hits from rock bands like Journey, Toto, Foreigner, Van Halen, The Commodores, Zac Brown, Golden Earring, Bryan Adams and more. $20, 720-438-8488, bootstrapbrewing.com.

"Reimagination": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mountain View High School, 3500 Mountain Lion Drive, Loveland. The Loveland Orchestra performance will include Tchaikovsky's Suite No. 4 "Mozartiana" and two Nutcracker Suites — both the first Tchaikovsky suite and Duke Ellington's jazz version for full orchestra. Free-$15, lovelandorchestra.org.

Upcoming

Boulder County Farmers Markets winter market: 9 a.m. Saturday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Held annually at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, the annual Winter Market brings together 150 local farmers, ranchers, food producers and artisans to create a local-only holiday shopping experience that champions small businesses. Free, bcfm.org.

Ugly Sweater 5K: 10 a.m. Saturday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. This 5K-ish fun run event starts and ends at Left Hand Brewing. Participants can run, walk, jog — whatever goes. Complete the course, and celebrate with a free local craft brew at the finish line. Free-$55, eventbrite.com.

"Scrooge" performance: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont. An abbreviated version of the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." Don't miss this classic. $30-$50, app.arts-people.com.

The Holiday Show: 3 p.m. Saturday, Stewart Auditorium, 400 S. Quail Road, Longmont. Featuring The Mestas-Abbott Latin Jazz Quartet, Brothers of Brass and Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore, Longmont Museum's holiday tradition returns for its eighth year. Enjoy songs of the season and holiday cheer from some of the finest musicians and performers in the region. $20-$25, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.