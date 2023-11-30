Visit with Santa, grab sips and samples, view holiday homes this weekend in Dallas County

Meet and Greet

6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Hotel Pattee (Canisteo Room).

Mark Powell will be hosting a Meet and Greet for Meggan Guns at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. Guns is running as a Democratic candidate for Dallas County Attorney. She and her family have lived in Dallas County for over 10 years. She has served as Assistant Dallas County Attorney and has been with the Polk County Attorney's Office for six years. She is described as a hard hitting prosecutor and also has an MBA. The public is invited.

Perry's Peppermint Walk

Dec. 1-9 at Perry businesses.

Get your holiday shopping wrapped up with a little extra incentive to shop local! Join the Perry Chamber for the Peppermint Walk on Dec. 1-9. Shop, Dine & Be Merry at participating businesses to get your passports stamped at check-out and be entered into a drawing for a GRAND PRIZE gift basket with items from participating businesses! No tickets are necessary. Just pick up a passport at any participating business and get started... Make a purchase (buying gift cards counts!) at three different participating businesses and get your passport stamped at each one. Turn in a completed passport at any participating business or the Chamber Office (1124 Willis) to be entered to win. Find a list of participating businesses on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Hometown Holiday Celebration

Friday, Dec. 1 around Adel.

Help kick off the holiday season with a weekend full of festive activities, hosted by the Adel Partners Chamber. The annual Sip & Sample will return on Friday, Dec. 1. The Adel Public Library will host Mrs. Claus and Crafts with drinks and cookies provided by the City of Adel from 1-3 p.m. The lighting of the tree and wreaths will be held at 4:45 p.m. on the northeast corner of the square with music provided by the boy and girl scouts. Enjoy festive dishes and drinks available at Adel businesses and shop locally for your holiday gifts from 5-7:30 p.m. Find the poster in their windows to enjoy samples.

Festival of Trees – Adel

5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at Adel First Christian Church, corner of Highway 169 and Rapids Street.

Welcome in the Christmas season by attending the Hometown Holiday Celebration in Adel from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. On your tour around town for Sip & Sample, don't miss the magical Festival of Trees at Adel First Christian Church. Enter the west doors and walk through the beautiful sanctuary or enter from the east parking lot. Festivities will continue on Sunday, Dec. 3 (also at Adel First Christian Church), so bring your friends and enjoy hearty soup, from 11 to 1:30 and a fancy dessert, from 11 to 3:30, amid the twinkling lights and sparkling decorations of the Festival of Trees. Enter from the east parking lot and take the elevator or stairs down to the Festival of Trees.

The Holidays are Sweeter in Van Meter

Dec. 1-2 around Van Meter.

Each year, Van Meter Community Development hosts a community holiday celebration the first weekend in December. The Holiday are Sweeter in Van Meter is where our community and businesses rally together and have fun for all ages. Activities include the 9th annual Sips & Snacks from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, with tours starting at the Legion. A silent auction will be held along with a raffle drawing from 8-10 p.m. The Community Market will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and will continue from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Saturday activities include an Ugly Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Memorial Park, followed by an adult/kid beverage garden from 2-7 p.m. The Van Meter Public Library will host crafts, stories, letters to Santa and caroling from 12-5 p.m. Residents can dress their dogs in holiday attire for the Holiday Dog Parade, which starts at 4:30 p.m. at the library. The festivities continue from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park with visits from Santa and the Grinch, a free-will donation hot dog meal, photos, live DJ and more. The tree will be lit at 6:50 p.m. and the Light the Town winners will be announced.

Waukee WinterFest

6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 in Downtown Triangle Area, Waukee.

Be a part of the fun at the annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 1 at Waukee's Downtown Triangle! Join Santa and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke as they light the tree in Triangle Park at 6 p.m. SHARP. After the tree lighting, visit with Santa in person at the Community Center over hot chocolate and cookies and participate in open houses and activities with the Waukee Downtown Businesses. Find a detailed schedule of events and more information at Waukee.org/WinterFest.

Bouton Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bouton Community Center.

A breakfast will served on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Bouton Community Center. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice. The price is $8 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and kids under five are free.

Breakfast with Santa

8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Granger Community Center.

The annual Breakfast with Santa returns on Saturday, Dec. 2. Hot breakfast and donuts will be available through a free-will donation benefitting Granger Public Safety. Santa will be making an appearance, so this is one you won’t want to miss!

Santa at McCreary Community Building

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at McCreary Community Building, Perry.

Santa's making a special visit to the McCreary Community Building on Saturday, Dec. 2. Makeplans to come by and let him know what you want for Christmas! This is a free event for all ages, which also includes a small Christmas activity and treats. Parents may take pictures, but need to provide their own cameras.

Assumption Holiday Market

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

Assumption Catholic Church will host a Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 2 in the gym. Lunch will be available for purchase.

De Soto Community Holiday Party

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at De Soto Intermediate.

Come join the De Soto Public Library with a morning of holiday crafts for both kids and adults, cookie decorating, free face painting and visit with Santa brought on a firetruck by the De Soto Fire Department. The event is free and all ages are welcome. Be one of the first 40 families to attend to receive a free children's picture book.

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are again sponsoring free Christmas movies at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. "Happy Feet" will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 2. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served. Find a list of upcoming movies on the Perry Grand 3 Theatres Facebook page.

Celebrating Christmas Cheer

Saturday, Dec. 2 in Minburn.

Minburn's Celebrating Christmas Cheer event will kick off with the Jingle Bell Store from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Minburn Public Library. The free shopping event allows kids of all ages to choose gifts for family members, wrapping included. The festivities will continue with the lighting of the Nativity Scene and carol singing at 5 p.m. at Meek Park. A free-will soup supper will follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Minburn Methodist Church, where you can visit with Santa and decorate a cookie. A silent basket auction will be held during the soup supper with the drawing on Dec. 17.

Beta Sigma Phi Holiday Home and Porch Tour

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 in Dallas Center.

Buy a ticket to tour 4 homes in the Dallas Center area fully decorated for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Come in to enjoy the lovely homes, decorations and leave with ideas about decorating your own homes. This is a fundraiser for the community of Dallas Center. Funds will be used to support the community of Dallas Center. There will also be multiple front porches you can view around town. Come up and view the porches and their decorations. Tickets can be purchased when available at the local library or from any member of Beta Sigma Phi. We will also have a Venmo option added to the event soon so you can pick up tickets the day of the event. Tickets will be $15. Any tickets purchased by Venmo prior to event can be picked up at The Suites at 1400 Walnut St. the day of the event.

Adel Holiday Home Tour

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 around Adel.

The Adel Holiday Home Tour is back this year on Saturday, Dec. 2. Get your tickets now (only $5) to reserve your spot to tour 4 beautifully decorated homes in Adel. Tickets are available online at adelpartnersia.chambermaster.com/.../register/3526 or at Adel Health Mart, Azalea Lane and Harvey’s Greenhouse.

Hometown Christmas

4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 in Dallas Center.

Join the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee for the 2023 Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2. The festivities include a tree lighting and carolers at 5:15 p.m. in Mound Park and a soup supper and live nativity scene from 5:15-7 p.m. at the Methodist Church. The evening will also include: Santa at Heritage Park, North Pole Info Station in the Suites, Basket Auction by Friends of the Library (final bidding ends at 6 p.m.), 25¢ Elf Shopping Station, Cookie Decorating, Hot Cocoa Station, Christmas Crafts, Cookie Walk and more. Look for more details on the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee Facebook page.

Woodward Christmas Tree Lighting

5-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Main Street Plaza, Woodward.

The tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the plaza on Main Street in Woodward. The Lions Club will serve hot chocolate and apple cider from 5-6 p.m.

Woodward Christmas Festival

5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Woodward Fire-Rescue.

Come support the Woodward Fire and Rescue free-will soup supper and hayrack rides. A vendor and craft show will be involved as well as kids games.

Woodward Market

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at Woodward Social Center.

Shop local from small businesses in the Heart of Iowa for unique Christmas gifts this season.

Grimes Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration

5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Grimes during the Drive-Thru Holiday Celebration. Bring the kiddos to see Santa and many other characters, enjoy activities including Trivia, goodie bags, and holiday lights and music. This annual event is fun for the whole family. Make sure to bring along your letters to Santa for his little helpers to pick up!

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center will serve a luncheon on Monday, Dec. 4. The menu includes chili and cornbread, chicken noodle soup, bread and crackers, relish tray and strawberry shortcake. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

Human Needs Grants

Grants accepted through Dec. 4, Perry.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church will award Human Needs Grants in December 2023. Qualified groups intending to apply should request a copy of grant criteria from St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 486, Perry, IA. 50220. Phone 515-465-3468 or e-mail: stmartinsepiscopalchurch@yahoo.com. Grant requests must be in the church on or before Dec. 4.

Festival of Trees – Perry

Through Dec. 30 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

Welcome in the holidays with the 9th Annual Festival of Trees! This November and December, the Carnegie Library Museum will transform into a magical, winter wonderland. Beautifully decorated, themed trees and festive displays installed by individuals, businesses and organizations, will adorn the Carnegie. Prepare to be dazzled by colorful lights and festive décor, then cast votes for your favorites. Enjoy the magical atmosphere all season long at this free event during open Carnegie Museum hours through Dec. 30. The Winter Carnegie Library hours are as follows: Sunday and Monday – Closed. Tuesday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum at 515-465-7713.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County or Happenings in and around Perry round-ups, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do in Dallas County this weekend include holiday celebrations