Visitation continues for fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski

Visitation for fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski continued Monday.

Dozens of mourners came to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon. At points, some people were waiting in lines that were reaching out of the front door.

Sluganski was killed in the line of duty last week

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘Genuinely a good officer’: Friends remember fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Injured McKeesport Officer Chuck Thomas attends tribute to fallen Officer Sean Sluganski

Allegheny County police were at the visitation to help manage large crowds. They are asking the public to park at Benson Lincoln Mercury on Route 51.

Shuttles were bringing people from that location to the John F. Slater Funeral Home.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Funeral arrangements announced for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski

The Fraternal Order of Police held its service for Officer Sluganski at 7 p.m. Monday.

The funeral for Sluganski is on Tuesday and is not open to the general public. No one is allowed to enter the cemetery other than family, McKeesport Police Department and the law enforcement escort, including other departments and agencies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

17-year-old boy shot, killed in Carrick Woman charged after allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in Cranberry Township Target 11 Exclusive: Officer accused of sexually assaulting another officer wins back job VIDEO: Fraternal Order of Police holds private service for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts