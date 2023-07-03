Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for couple, relative brutally murdered in Newton

A husband and wife, and the woman’s 97-year-old mother, will be laid to rest later this week after they were stabbed and beaten to death at random late last month inside a home in Newton.

The wake for 73-year-old Jill D’Amore, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and 97-year-old Lucia Arpino will be held Wednesday at Newton’s Our Lady Help of Christians Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, was ordered held without bail on June 27 on charges of murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and burglary in their deaths.

Christopher Ferguson

Officers responding to a 911 call placed by a friend of the couple around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, found all three of the victims suffering from apparent stab wounds and blunt-force trauma inside their home at 49 Broadway Street, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

There were obvious signs of forced entry into the home on Broadway, including broken glass and missing screens from the basement windows, according to police. Ryan added that there were also obvious signs of struggle in one of the bedrooms, including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood.

Our Lady Help of Christians Church had planned to celebrate the D’Amores’ 50th wedding anniversary in a post-Communion blessing on the final Sunday of June.

“The reason for the friend going there was because there was a planned 50th-anniversary celebration and Mass that morning which was supposed to start at 10 a.m.,” a prosecutor told the court during Ferguson’s hearing. “The couple that was supposed to be there, Gilda and Bruno D’Amore, were not at the Mass. When the friend got to the residence, she saw that the side door was unlocked...In a bedroom, she discovered both of the D’Amores, as well as Ms. D’more’s mother, Lucia Arpino, apparently deceased all in the same bedroom.”

A funeral Mass for the D’Amores and Arpino will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ferguson is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 25.

