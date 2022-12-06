Visitation, funeral set for Yonkers police sergeant killed in crash; see details

Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday for Yonkers police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, who was killed during an on-duty crash last week on Tuckahoe Road.

Visitation is Tuesday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home on Park Avenue, with Gualdino's funeral mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place.

A photo of Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, provided by the Yonkers Police Department, Dec. 2, 2022. The police sergeant who had served with the department for 24 years, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road on Thursday afternoon.

Gualdino, 53, was driving an unmarked police car west on Tuckahoe Road at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 when an oncoming, speeding BMW crossed the yellow lines on the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass and smashed into the sergeant's car and a Westchester Bee-Line bus, police have said.

Gualdino was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he died a short time later.

Cop killed:Yonkers mourns 'a great friend and a great cop;' police say teen driver was unlicensed

The driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old Yonkers resident who only recently got his learner's permit, police said. He remains in critical condition and has not been publicly identified by police because of his age.

Gualdino joined the Yonkers Police Department in 1998 after four years as a New York City transit cop. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019, becoming a supervisor in the traffic unit. He lived in Mahopac and is survived by his wife Lisa, his daughter Emily and his son Mark.

Traffic to be impacted

Yonkers police have announced preliminary plans for street closures and parking limitations for Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate the memorial services.

The northbound lane of Park Avenue near the funeral home will be closed between Ashburton and Lake avenues from 1 to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

From noon Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday, there will be no parking on both sides of Park Avenue between Grant Park Drive and Lake Avenue and both sides of Glenwood Avenue between Park Avenue and Waring Place.

