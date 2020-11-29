I visited airport lounges of the 3 major US airlines and saw how the pandemic has changed the once-extravagant experience – here's what it's like to lounge during the pandemic

We visited three airport lounges to answer definitively: what is it like to lounge during the pandemic? Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Airlines are adapting their premium lounges to the new realities of pandemic flying as their top travelers remain largely grounded.

Each airline has its own approach but all are centered around health and safety first followed by a gradual ramp-up of the amenities that flyers expect.

We visited the airport lounges of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines to see how the lounge experience has changed.

Access to airport lounges is a top perk for frequent flyers and those who pay top dollar to sit in the premium cabins of an airliner.

The exclusive spaces not only offer a reprieve from a terminal's hustle and bustle but come stocked with complimentary food and beverages, comfortable seating options, and free WiFi, at the very least. Their allure is also enough to entice travelers into spending hundreds on annual memberships or credit cards that offer access, while giving them a reason to head to the airport early.

As any lounge manager will confirm, it wasn't uncommon in pre-pandemic times for a flyer to arrive countless hours before their flight just to take advantage of all the lounge has to offer. American Airlines' Flagship Lounges and United's Polaris lounge, for example, offered complimentary sit-down dining with multi-course meals to eligible patrons.

But the pandemic has changed the mandate of these lounges, especially as the business travelers and wealthy international jet setters that once filled the spaces have largely been grounded due to forces outside of their control.

The airline lounge now serves as merely another place to wait before a flight. However, as we settle into what will undoubtedly be a protracted recovery for aviation, airlines are examining their lounges differently and are slowly bringing back or modifying the luxuries flyers once enjoyed.

Here's what it's like to visit an airport lounge during the pandemic.

To get a sense of what lounging is truly like during the pandemic, I visited three New York area airline lounges: the American Airlines Admirals Club in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport...

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport...

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And the United Club in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

All three airlines have a sizeable presence in New York/Newark and see thousands of daily passengers in normal times. The importance of these bases means these lounges welcoming some of the big three's most valued customers.

New York City as seen from Newark Liberty International Airport. EQRoy/Shutterstock.com

Starting at the lounge check-in, all three airlines have opted to install plexiglass partitions to separate guests from staff.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

These partitions can be found across the airport and serve as an extra layer of protection in addition to face coverings.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Once at the counter, some airlines are encouraging passengers to aid the check-in process by scanning their own ticket at these machines placed on top of the desk.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Doing so further reduces interaction between passengers and staff, with the trend of self-scanning a boarding pass becoming common at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints and when boarding.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

All three airlines have also installed hand sanitizer stations near the check-in desk.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Some have banners outlining the changes that flyers can expect in the lounge.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Both American and Delta had these banners outlining new policies and rules.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United's didn't have a specific outline of the lounge's changes but did have this banner outlining its new overall health and safety policies and procedures.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

On the floor, patrons will also notice social distancing reminders leading them into the lounges.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Once in the lounge, the layout might look different to a traveler since their last visit, especially if that visit was before the pandemic.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta and United, for example, have removed and rearranged furniture to account for reduced capacity.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta is removing 40% of its seats in the Terminal 4 lounge and will cap entry to 80% of that reduced number. Entry will then be one in, one out.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United's Newark lounge will only accept 202 patrons at a time, down from an original capacity of around 400.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And American is accepting less than 100 in its JFK Airport lounge.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American has opted to place placards at seats that it is blocking instead of removing them outright.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta has also placed placards to block seats and spaces that it couldn't remove from the lounge.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Placards throughout American and Delta's lounges also remind passengers to maintain distance and wear masks during their stay.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

All three airlines require mask usage when not eating or drinking.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United, however, is not going the placard route, relying instead on overhead announcements and digital signage in an attempt to reduce paper and plastic usage.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Cleaning is also a top priority in all three lounges.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Lounge staff is tasked with cleaning seating areas as soon as a guest has left.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

They can be found constantly roving in the lounges to clean even the most minor spill.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Peckish passengers will quickly realize that complimentary food is still on offer, though it's likely not the same as what they once experienced.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Pre-packaged food has largely replaced the hot food buffet and any hot items being served are usually managed by lounge staff as opposed to self-serve.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Here's a look at American Airlines' breakfast spread with pre-packaged items like bagels, cereals, hard-boiled eggs, muffins, and fruit on offer.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But the airline does have some hot food items behind the bar including soups...

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And made-to-order avocado toast with all the fixings.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United is sticking largely to pre-packaged snack items like chips, cookies, brownies, and nuts.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Each mealtime also has a special item available like a hard-boiled egg for breakfast, peanut butter and jelly Smucker's Uncrustables for lunch, and cup noodles for dinner.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Lounge staff will also come around with yogurt, a selection of cheeses, and muffins during peak times.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The Delta Sky Club is probably closest to normal with a sprawling hot and cold food buffet.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Hot food included soups...

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And a macaroni and cheese bar.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

While cold items included antipasto, cheese cubes, and hummus.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The fresh food options were accompanied by a selection of snacks...

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And fruits.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Thirsty flyers can rejoice as full-service bars are also open in all three lounges.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

House beer, wines, and liquors are typically complimentary with cocktails and more intricate drinks available for a price.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Each lounge also has plexiglass partitions installed at the bars.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta went the extra mile to plaster its drink menu on the partition.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American went the QR code route, allowing patrons to access the menu through their mobile devices.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Soft beverage machines are also largely open in lounges, with United's multi-drink machine capable of being operated via a device through a QR code scan.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American, on the other hand, has placed its drink machine out of order until that capability is installed.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And Delta's lounge still had the old fashioned soft drink machine that doesn't require touch.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Coffee machines are also accessible in the American and Delta lounges, with their screens cleaned regularly and coated with a disinfectant in the former.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United, on the other hand, moved its coffee machines behind the bar to reduce touchpoints.

The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Business travelers can find the same amenities available to them, notably the printer and copying machine.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Workstations remain largely empty during the day, however, as business travel continues its slump.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

An aspect of the lounge experience that has been universally disavowed during the pandemic is the shower.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Airline and non-airline lounges alike have temporarily closed their lounges as a precaution.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

New additions can also be found in some of the lounges. In the American lounge, new foot handles have been installed so flyers don't have to touch the handle after washing their hands.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Meanwhile, Delta is trialing new tech in the form of a UV device cleaner.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

A quick clean takes only 15 seconds when a deep clean takes one minute.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

So, are these lounges worth arriving extra early at the airport to visit? That depends on the lounge.

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Markedly shorter wait times at security and less traffic on the roads has allowed travelers to cut out the safety margins in their airport arrival plans and skip the lounge altogether. And they aren't really missing out on much by doing so.

As with nearly everything during the pandemic, airport lounging now is not what it once was. Each airline is taking a different approach to providing some sense of normal but flyers can expect a modified experience at all three with reduced offerings across the board.

Out of the three visits, the Delta Sky Club came the closest to offering an actual meal and even then, it wasn't something to arrive extra early to enjoy. Rather, a visit to the lounge might be a bonus if one happens to arrive early, is enduring a flight delay, or has a long connection.

All three airlines will continue opening more lounges as demand dictates but the timeline for doing so is hazy as daily passenger numbers are still a fraction of what they were in 2019. More amenities will also be brought back as more flyers return.

United Airlines, for example, is in the midst of evaluating its food offering as the winter season and is awaiting the return of international travel to reopen its Polaris lounges.

A resurgence of international travel and premium flyers will likely see the lounges restored to their former glory. That's when flyers can starting making plans for extended lounge visits.

