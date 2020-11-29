I visited airport lounges of the 3 major US airlines and saw how the pandemic has changed the once-extravagant experience – here's what it's like to lounge during the pandemic

Thomas Pallini
·12 min read
Airport Lounge
We visited three airport lounges to answer definitively: what is it like to lounge during the pandemic? Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

  • Airlines are adapting their premium lounges to the new realities of pandemic flying as their top travelers remain largely grounded. 

  • Each airline has its own approach but all are centered around health and safety first followed by a gradual ramp-up of the amenities that flyers expect.

  • We visited the airport lounges of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines to see how the lounge experience has changed. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Access to airport lounges is a top perk for frequent flyers and those who pay top dollar to sit in the premium cabins of an airliner. 

The exclusive spaces not only offer a reprieve from a terminal's hustle and bustle but come stocked with complimentary food and beverages, comfortable seating options, and free WiFi, at the very least. Their allure is also enough to entice travelers into spending hundreds on annual memberships or credit cards that offer access, while giving them a reason to head to the airport early.

As any lounge manager will confirm, it wasn't uncommon in pre-pandemic times for a flyer to arrive countless hours before their flight just to take advantage of all the lounge has to offer. American Airlines' Flagship Lounges and United's Polaris lounge, for example, offered complimentary sit-down dining with multi-course meals to eligible patrons. 

But the pandemic has changed the mandate of these lounges, especially as the business travelers and wealthy international jet setters that once filled the spaces have largely been grounded due to forces outside of their control. 

The airline lounge now serves as merely another place to wait before a flight. However, as we settle into what will undoubtedly be a protracted recovery for aviation, airlines are examining their lounges differently and are slowly bringing back or modifying the luxuries flyers once enjoyed. 

Here's what it's like to visit an airport lounge during the pandemic. 

To get a sense of what lounging is truly like during the pandemic, I visited three New York area airline lounges: the American Airlines Admirals Club in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport...

American Airlines JFK Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The Full Review: I visited a just-reopened American Airlines lounge and found it impeccably clean but stripped of most of its luxuries – see inside

The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport...

Delta Air Lines SkyClub
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The Full Review: 

And the United Club in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The Full Review: 

All three airlines have a sizeable presence in New York/Newark and see thousands of daily passengers in normal times. The importance of these bases means these lounges welcoming some of the big three's most valued customers.

United Airlines Newark Airport New York City
New York City as seen from Newark Liberty International Airport. EQRoy/Shutterstock.com

Starting at the lounge check-in, all three airlines have opted to install plexiglass partitions to separate guests from staff.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

These partitions can be found across the airport and serve as an extra layer of protection in addition to face coverings.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Once at the counter, some airlines are encouraging passengers to aid the check-in process by scanning their own ticket at these machines placed on top of the desk.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Doing so further reduces interaction between passengers and staff, with the trend of self-scanning a boarding pass becoming common at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints and when boarding.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

All three airlines have also installed hand sanitizer stations near the check-in desk.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Some have banners outlining the changes that flyers can expect in the lounge.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Both American and Delta had these banners outlining new policies and rules.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United's didn't have a specific outline of the lounge's changes but did have this banner outlining its new overall health and safety policies and procedures.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

On the floor, patrons will also notice social distancing reminders leading them into the lounges.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Once in the lounge, the layout might look different to a traveler since their last visit, especially if that visit was before the pandemic.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta and United, for example, have removed and rearranged furniture to account for reduced capacity.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta is removing 40% of its seats in the Terminal 4 lounge and will cap entry to 80% of that reduced number. Entry will then be one in, one out.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United's Newark lounge will only accept 202 patrons at a time, down from an original capacity of around 400.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And American is accepting less than 100 in its JFK Airport lounge.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American has opted to place placards at seats that it is blocking instead of removing them outright.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta has also placed placards to block seats and spaces that it couldn't remove from the lounge.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Placards throughout American and Delta's lounges also remind passengers to maintain distance and wear masks during their stay.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

All three airlines require mask usage when not eating or drinking.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United, however, is not going the placard route, relying instead on overhead announcements and digital signage in an attempt to reduce paper and plastic usage.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Cleaning is also a top priority in all three lounges.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Lounge staff is tasked with cleaning seating areas as soon as a guest has left.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

They can be found constantly roving in the lounges to clean even the most minor spill.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Peckish passengers will quickly realize that complimentary food is still on offer, though it's likely not the same as what they once experienced.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Pre-packaged food has largely replaced the hot food buffet and any hot items being served are usually managed by lounge staff as opposed to self-serve.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Here's a look at American Airlines' breakfast spread with pre-packaged items like bagels, cereals, hard-boiled eggs, muffins, and fruit on offer.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But the airline does have some hot food items behind the bar including soups...

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And made-to-order avocado toast with all the fixings.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United is sticking largely to pre-packaged snack items like chips, cookies, brownies, and nuts.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Each mealtime also has a special item available like a hard-boiled egg for breakfast, peanut butter and jelly Smucker's Uncrustables for lunch, and cup noodles for dinner.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Lounge staff will also come around with yogurt, a selection of cheeses, and muffins during peak times.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The Delta Sky Club is probably closest to normal with a sprawling hot and cold food buffet.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Hot food included soups...

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And a macaroni and cheese bar.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

While cold items included antipasto, cheese cubes, and hummus.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The fresh food options were accompanied by a selection of snacks...

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And fruits.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Thirsty flyers can rejoice as full-service bars are also open in all three lounges.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

House beer, wines, and liquors are typically complimentary with cocktails and more intricate drinks available for a price.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Each lounge also has plexiglass partitions installed at the bars.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta went the extra mile to plaster its drink menu on the partition.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American went the QR code route, allowing patrons to access the menu through their mobile devices.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Soft beverage machines are also largely open in lounges, with United's multi-drink machine capable of being operated via a device through a QR code scan.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American, on the other hand, has placed its drink machine out of order until that capability is installed.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And Delta's lounge still had the old fashioned soft drink machine that doesn't require touch.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Coffee machines are also accessible in the American and Delta lounges, with their screens cleaned regularly and coated with a disinfectant in the former.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United, on the other hand, moved its coffee machines behind the bar to reduce touchpoints.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Business travelers can find the same amenities available to them, notably the printer and copying machine.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Workstations remain largely empty during the day, however, as business travel continues its slump.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

An aspect of the lounge experience that has been universally disavowed during the pandemic is the shower.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Airline and non-airline lounges alike have temporarily closed their lounges as a precaution.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

New additions can also be found in some of the lounges. In the American lounge, new foot handles have been installed so flyers don't have to touch the handle after washing their hands.

American Airlines JFK Airport Lounge
American Airlines' Admirals Club at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Meanwhile, Delta is trialing new tech in the form of a UV device cleaner.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

A quick clean takes only 15 seconds when a deep clean takes one minute.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

So, are these lounges worth arriving extra early at the airport to visit? That depends on the lounge.

Delta Sky Club Terminal 4 JFK Airport
The Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Markedly shorter wait times at security and less traffic on the roads has allowed travelers to cut out the safety margins in their airport arrival plans and skip the lounge altogether. And they aren't really missing out on much by doing so.

As with nearly everything during the pandemic, airport lounging now is not what it once was. Each airline is taking a different approach to providing some sense of normal but flyers can expect a modified experience at all three with reduced offerings across the board.

Out of the three visits, the Delta Sky Club came the closest to offering an actual meal and even then, it wasn't something to arrive extra early to enjoy. Rather, a visit to the lounge might be a bonus if one happens to arrive early, is enduring a flight delay, or has a long connection. 

All three airlines will continue opening more lounges as demand dictates but the timeline for doing so is hazy as daily passenger numbers are still a fraction of what they were in 2019. More amenities will also be brought back as more flyers return. 

United Airlines, for example, is in the midst of evaluating its food offering as the winter season and is awaiting the return of international travel to reopen its Polaris lounges. 

A resurgence of international travel and premium flyers will likely see the lounges restored to their former glory. That's when flyers can starting making plans for extended lounge visits. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Tensions rise on Canary Islands as thousands of migrants seek new route into EU

    Peering down from their balconies at the luxury Waikiki hotel, more than a thousand migrants gaze out towards the sea that carried them on their desperate journey fleeing Africa. Their rickety fishing boats lie piled up on docksides waiting to be scrapped. Smashed hulls still bob in the water, a reminder of the eight lives claimed this week off Lanzarote as hundreds more migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands. The survivors’ safety in hotel accommodation amid the sprawling resorts of southern Gran Canaria is testament to local islanders’ proud benevolence. But generosity is running thin as tempers fray amid a growing crisis that has split Canarian leaders from their mainland colleagues, and reopened old wounds in Europe's hopeless attempt to control migration. The Canary Islands has seen arrivals increase tenfold in a year to around 20,000 by late November. Plans are now afoot to build one of Europe's largest migrant camps, housing 7,000 across three islands. Around 6,000 are currently living in 15 hotel complexes after a deal was struck between hoteliers and the Spanish government.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Trump campaign wound up spending $3 million to increase Biden's lead in Wisconsin

    That seemingly didn't go according to plan.President-elect Joe Biden picked up 257 votes in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County on Friday after the Trump campaign demanded a recount there. President Trump did pick up some votes, as well, but the 125 he received gives Biden a net gain of 132.Biden won Wisconsin by around 20,000 votes, which was close enough for the Trump campaign to call for recounts, and a separate one in Dane County is expected to finish Sunday, so the president could still decrease his deficit. But Dane County is also Democratic-leaning, so it's unlikely the recount will significantly alter the results either way.The Trump campaign's efforts, which are grounded in unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, cost $3 million.Trump's lawyers are still expected to mount a legal challenge of the overall vote in Wisconsin, The Guardian notes, but the state is on track to certify its results Tuesday. Read more at The Guardian and Business Insider.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

    A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said. Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50. News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

  • Austrian village tweaks its rude name

    Locals in the tiny Austrian town of Fucking have had enough of outsiders sniggering and stealing their road signs, prompting the mayor of the municipality to announce a formal name change. For years, the village has had to suffer at the hands of visitors taking photos and stealing anything with its name on, with English-language media gleefully reporting their frustration. As of January 1st next year, Fucking, not far from Salzburg, will be known as Fugging. Franz Meindl is the mayor of -- you know where…. "The immediate neighbour to the town sign whose house number sign was stolen countless times, but you need such a sign. So she had one made and just let them spell it with two 'G's and since then he has had his peace." Shortly after news broke of the Fucking decision, the German mountain community of Wank released a statement to say it had no plans to follow in its footsteps.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff

  • Swans are spinning in circles, bleeding from their nostrils, and collapsing dead amid an outbreak of avian flu in Europe

    The disease is not believed to pose a threat to humans, and there is currently no suggestion it could impact poultry supply chains.

  • Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

    When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30,000. No country can report exact numbers on the spread of the disease since many asymptomatic cases go undetected, but the previous way of counting made Turkey look relatively well-off in international comparisons, with daily new cases far below those reported in European countries including Italy, Britain and France.

  • Harvey Weinstein's ex-wives succeed in freezing £4.5 million of his assets

    Harvey Weinstein's appeal against his rape and assault convictions has been hampered after the disgraced former movie mogul's two ex-wives reportedly froze £4.5 million of his remaining assets. Weinstein, who was given a 23-year jail term at a court hearing in New York in March after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, is allegedly no longer able to pay the lawyers working on his appeal. Weinstein's two ex-wives, Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004, and Georgina Chapman, a British fashion designer who left the producer after assault allegations against him emerged in 2017, have reportedly taken legal action to freeze his accounts. According to the Daily Mail, the pair filed a motion in April raising concerns over the state of Weinstein's finances and provided evidence in July in the form of private jet receipts and expenses related to his criminal trial. The two women also reportedly provided the court with evidence of large deposits that had been made into Weinstein’s bank account as well as proof of insurance fees he was set to collect.

  • Trump attorneys described Giuliani as 'deranged' and likened the team pushing election fraud claims to a 'clown car,' report says

    The Washington Post reported that a rift developed in Trump's legal team over Rudy Giuliani's behavior.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals

    The Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up President Donald Trump's unprecedented and contentious effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate U.S. House of Representatives districts to states. The challengers to Trump's July directive include various states led by New York, cities, counties and immigrant rights groups.

  • A man fatally shot a Black teenager in a hotel parking lot after confronting him over his loud music, Oregon police say

    Local activists criticized police comments saying that Ellison was killed because of his music and said they believe his death was race-related.

  • Justice Department seeks to authorize firing squad executions

    With a new presidential administration imminent, the current U.S. Department of Justice is scrambling to push through several policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January. According to CNN, one such change involves expanding methods of execution of federal death row convicts. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has teamed up with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to attempt to expand the ways that federal death row inmates can be put to death.