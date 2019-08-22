We visited alleged Epstein 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell's upscale house in London's Belgravia, where the superrich live, and got a taste of her lifestyle before she disappeared

Alexandra Ma/Business Insider; Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty





Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and accused "madam" of Jeffrey Epstein, is one of the most sought-after women in the world but is nowhere to be found.

A trove of court documents contain allegations that she recruited girls for Epstein, the late millionaire paedophile.

Business Insider visited a quiet, residential street in Belgravia, central London — one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in the world — where Maxwell owns a house and used to host parties.

One person said she hadn't seen Maxwell in 10 years, while other residents and businesses either said they didn't know Maxwell lived or owned property there.

One woman seen entering the property on Wednesday afternoon claimed not to know anything about Maxwell.

That had been the first sighting of any movement in the property in two weeks.

LONDON — Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and accused "madam" of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is nowhere to be found. The New York Post published photos of her reading at an In-N-Out Burger branch in Los Angeles last week, but numerous discrepancies suggest that they might have been staged.

Business Insider on Wednesday visited a street in Belgravia, an upscale district in London favoured by the superrich, where Maxwell owns a mews house and used to host parties. As a British socialite in the 1990s she often mingled with powerful figures in the UK and US, using.

The property, with a distinctive red door, appears to have been used recently, albeit not often. Business Insider noticed fresh flowers in the windowsills and no cobwebs on the door frames.

Most of the street's residents or businesses told Business Insider they either didn't know of her, didn't know where she is, or that they hadn't seen her in years. Some also declined to comment.

One woman on the street, who declined to be named, said she hadn't seen Maxwell in more than 10 years.

Another neighbour, with clear view of Maxwell's property, who declined to identify himself, said he had noticed people in the house during the few months he had lived on the street, but noted that they weren't Maxwell.

Business Insider spotted one woman, who had long hair and appeared to be in her 60s, entering the property on Wednesday afternoon.

That was the first sighting of any movement in and around Maxwell's house in about two weeks, the neighbor told Business Insider, adding that he didn't recognize the woman.

The woman in Maxwell's house denied that the socialite owns or lived in the house, claiming instead that the elusive socialite lived elsewhere down the street.

She also denied that she lives in or owns the house, and declined to speak to Business Insider any further.