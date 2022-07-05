I visited every attraction at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. Here's how I'd rank them from worst to best.

The entrance to Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park. Amanda Krause/Insider

I'm a lifelong Disney World fan, and I most recently vacationed at the park in August 2021.

At Animal Kingdom, I loved rides like Dinosaur, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and Flight of Passage.

But I wasn't as impressed with the Wildlife Express train and the "Finding Nemo" stage show.

I'm a lifelong Disney World fan who's been visiting the theme park since the late '90s. After my most recent trip in August 2021, I ranked every Animal Kingdom attraction from worst to best.

Animal Kingdom is Disney World's nature-themed park in Orlando, Florida. Amanda Krause/Insider

I ranked the attractions based on how fun I find them, and how accessible they are to visit. I also considered each attraction's relevancy, whether both kids and adults can enjoy them, and my past memories of visiting the theme park when I was younger.

The only attraction I've never had a chance to visit — and therefore didn't include in this ranking — is the new Disney KiteTails show.

I also didn't rank The Boneyard play area, as I last visited the attraction when I was a toddler.

12. TriceraTop Spin

The DinoLand U.S.A. section of Disney World's Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

Much like Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom, the TriceraTop Spin ride whisks parkgoers through the air in green, dinosaur-shaped gondolas. It's geared toward small children, though adults are also allowed to ride.

Unfortunately, the attraction is located in the park's neglected DinoLand U.S.A. section, which has started to look like an abandoned carnival over the years as rides like Primevil Whirl have been demolished.

11. Wildlife Express Train

The entrance to Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park. Amanda Krause/Insider

In order to visit Rafiki's Planet Watch, you need to board the Wildlife Express Train. It brings parkgoers behind the scenes of Animal Kingdom, and takes approximately five minutes to travel between destinations.

The ride is relaxing, and you can sometimes see animals lounging in their more private enclosures. But when compared to all the other attractions at Animal Kingdom, this one isn't very memorable.

10. "Finding Nemo: Big Blue... and Beyond!"

Actors perform in "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!" at Animal Kingdom. Disney Parks

"Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!" is one of Animal Kingdom's stage shows. It's also one of my least favorite attractions at the theme park.

Story continues

While the puppets and theater work are beautiful, the featured music isn't Disney's best, in my opinion. I also think the show is a bit too long, even after being reimagined and shortened following Disney World's COVID-19 closures.

9. Na'vi River Journey

A view of Animal Kingdom's Pandora — The World of Avatar section. Amanda Krause/Insider

Inspired by the "Avatar" film franchise, this boat ride journeys through "Pandora's glowing, bioluminescent rainforest," as Disney says on its website — and the result is really stunning. The scenery is beautiful, and the tune sung by the Na'vi Shaman of Songs will quickly get stuck in your head.

But it's not the most thrilling ride at Animal Kingdom, and you'll probably only want to ride it once or twice during your vacation.

8. Rafiki's Planet Watch

A "Lion King" display at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

Conserving wildlife is the heart of Animal Kingdom, and there's no better place to learn about Disney's efforts than Rafiki's Planet Watch. The spot has a petting zoo called the Affection Section, and an educational center called Conservation Station.

On occasion, you can also join an art class or see Disney's veterinarians working in the latter section.

7. Kali River Rapids

The Kali River Rapids are found in the Asia section of Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

Kali River Rapids is the ultimate attraction for people who want something fast-paced and fun. Large groups can ride it together, and the atmosphere makes you feel like you've been transported to another place.

The raft ride is also extremely refreshing on hot, Florida days — but if you don't want to wear wet clothes at the theme park, you might want to skip it.

6. It's Tough to Be a Bug!

The entrance to It's Tough to Be a Bug! at Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

It's Tough to Be a Bug! is one of the most classic attractions at Animal Kingdom. Parkgoers enter a theater inside the Tree of Life and learn what it's like to be a bug via a 3D presentation from "A Bug's Life" character Flik.

The attraction could use a little refreshing — like a clearer movie screen — but the creepy feeling of "bugs" crawling beneath your seat never gets old.

5. Festival of the Lion King

Performers sing during the Festival of the Lion King at Animal Kingdom. Disney Parks

Seeing Disney World performers in action is one of the best parts of visiting the theme park. And in my opinion, there are few places better to see them than Festival of the Lion King.

Some carry puppets of fan-favorite "Lion King" characters, while others do dances and acrobatic stunts in colorful costumes. All the while, you get to hear your favorite songs from the movie, and parkgoers get the chance to participate in the show.

4. Avatar Flight of Passage

Inside the Avatar Flight of Passage ride. Amanda Krause/Insider

Before visiting Disney World in 2021, I'd heard from numerous people that Avatar Flight of Passage would blow me away.

And sure enough, it did — the ride really makes you feel as though you're riding a banshee across Pandora. My only complaint is that the 3D screen can look a bit blurry if you get a side seat, but still, the ride is so thrilling that you almost don't care.

3. Dinosaur

The Dinosaur ride at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

Not only is Dinosaur one of the best attractions at Animal Kingdom, in my opinion, but I'd argue it's also one of the most underrated rides in all of Disney World.

Parkgoers hop into "time rovers" and "travel back in time" to save an Iguanodon. But while driving through the prehistoric past, your paleontologist leader warns that a massive meteor is about to crash.

The ride is exciting, and sometimes even scary, no matter how many times you ride it.

2. Kilimanjaro Safaris

The Kilimanjaro Safaris ride at Disney World's Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

A trip to Animal Kingdom is never complete without visiting the Kilimanjaro Safaris. Parkgoers get the chance to ride open trucks and view animals like zebras, hippos, and more lounging in natural-like habitats.

When I visited in August 2021, I got to see the above creatures, baby giraffes, and lions roaring at each other, making for a truly memorable experience.

1. Expedition Everest - Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

The entrance to Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom. Amanda Krause/Insider

When I think about Animal Kingdom, I immediately picture Expedition Everest. The roller coaster is designed to mirror Himalayan mountain peaks, with the mysterious yeti hidden where you'd least expect him.

As a child, I would've ridden this fast, riveting coaster 10 times in a row if my parents would let me. As an adult, I feel the same — the only thing that stops me is the long line of parkgoers with the same idea.

Read the original article on Insider