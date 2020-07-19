I visited the newly opened private jet terminal at Teterboro Airport and am now dreading returning to commercial – see inside

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider
- Private jet charter and management firm Jet Linx just opened its 18th private terminal in September at Teterboro Airport.
- The exclusive facility is only available to passengers arriving or departing on Jet Linx planes, making it more private than the other shared-use terminals at the airport.
- I visited the terminal to interview Jet Linx's CEO, Jamie Walker, about his latest acquisition of a competitor, Meridian Air Charter, also located at Teterboro Airport.
One of the best perks of chartering an aircraft is getting to use the executive terminals at airports instead of piling into the crowded commercial ones with countless strangers.
Flying private affords the wealthy benefits like skipping the security checkpoint and in some cases, driving right up to the plane and jetting off. It's an experience that most commercial flyers will never get to enjoy and purposely so, as privacy, exclusivity, and convenience are the bulk of what most private flyers are paying for.
But even private terminals can fill up, especially with more wealthy travelers taking to the skies on chartered aircraft to avoid the airlines. Just like the commercial terminals, multiple flights can leave from the same time out of one private terminal, so one jet charter company built its own so its passengers wouldn't have to share.
Aircraft charter and management firm Jet Linx opened its terminal at Teterboro Airport in 2019 to serve its growing clientele at one of the country's busiest private airports. The New Jersey airport primarily serves New York City, less than 10 miles and a drive through the Lincoln Tunnel away.
Take a look inside Jet Linx's Teterboro terminal.
Jet Linx opened the facility in September on the first floor of an existing brick two-story building on Teterboro Airport's south side.
It's one of the few private terminals operated by a jet charter firm at the busy Teterboro Airport with access limited to Jet Linx passengers and planes only.
Keeping it exclusive to Jet Linx passengers helps the firm ensure a truly private experience, especially during the era of social distancing.
This is the main lounge where passengers will wait for their aircraft.
Passengers are immediately welcomed by a table full of newspapers,
And hand sanitizer, especially now in the era of COVID-19.
Jet Linx's facilities and terminals are disinfected with a product called BIOPROTECT, which keeps surfaces germ-free for three months.
The entire facility is only 3,000 square feet, which is on the small side for a private terminal at Teterboro, but the exclusivity is the main selling point for Jet Linx as it's often less crowded than its rivals.
Teterboro Airport doesn't let ground transportation vehicles like limos or rental cars on the ramp so all passengers have to go through this terminal.
Small seating areas cover the space with chairs and couches available depending on preference.
One side has more direct views of the adjacent ramp with large windows aiding in plane spotting.
While other areas are better for compact groups traveling together.
Placards around the facility remind passengers that the facility is treated often with disinfectant, as well as Jet Linx's aircraft.
It's a short walk from the lounge to the plane with planes able to pull up right to the door.
Business travelers can make use of the high-top counter to get work down before boarding and take advantage of the leather bar stools.
The counter comes with pop-up charging stations including 110v AC outlets and USB charging ports.
And the snacks are not far away.
Behind the counter is the kitchenette where Jet Linx offers snacks and beverages for passengers as they await departure.
It's all complimentary and passengers can help themselves.
Most FBOs or private terminals will offer small treats like popcorn but the snacks on offer at the Jet Linx off include premium cookies, chips, chocolates, and pretzels, among others.
Premium beverages are also on offer in the refrigerator, including boxed water.
A three-tap water dispenser also offers sparkling and still water.
For hot drinks, there's a multi-beverage coffee machine with Jet Linx-branded coffee cups.
And for those who want to imbibe before a flight, there's a bar station.
Everything, from plastic cups to coasters, is branded with the Jet Linx name and logo.
The terminal also has two rooms closed off from the main seating area.
They're more quiet and intimate for private meetings or just a more secluded setting to hang out before a flight.
There's also a formal conference room with a circular table with seating for six.
The room has everything a team of businesspeople will need to hold a meeting including a large screen to display presentations,
Coffee cups and drink carafes,
And Jet Linx-branded stationery to boot.
Tucked away behind the main lounge are three unisex restrooms.
Each one is private with no stalls to be found.
They're comparable in luxury to hotel suite bathrooms minus the shower and bathtub.
But they do come complete with breath mints.
Even though cars can't pull right up to the planes, the planes pull right up to the terminal for easy access.
The facility is even in the same building as US Customs and Border Protection, making it easier for international passengers when they land here.
Domestic passengers walk right into the terminal where they can meet their transportation or hang out for a bit before hitting the road.
The facility is the flagship of the Jet Linx's 18 terminal scattered across the country.
"The proximity to the city will continue to make Teterboro the airport of choice for the consumers we're serving right out of New York and obviously, New Jersey," Jet Linx CEO Jamie Walker told Business Insider in a previous interview when asked if expanding in Teterboro was the right choice as the airport is known for congestion.
And with Jet Linx's latest acquisition of former competitor Meridian, the terminal will become more important as the firm grows its New York presence.
