I visited the newly renovated AmEx Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas airport and it was the best way to spend a layover in Sin City

Thomas Pallini/Insider

American Express just completed renovations on its Las Vegas Centurion Lounge, adding more than 4,000 square feet.

The lounge is only accessible to select cardholders, including Platinums and Centurions.

Complimentary food and alcohol are just some of the perks that the Las Vegas-themed lounge offers.3

Las Vegas is home to one of American Express' 14 Centurion Lounges, widely considered to be the gold standard of airport lounges because of their high-end offerings including complimentary and meticulous crafted food items and alcoholic beverages.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas NV littleNY/shutterstock

The lounge is located in the airport's D gate concourse, home to United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and JetBlue Airways, among others.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Passenger on any airline can access the lounge, however, if they have the American Express Platinum or Centurion card. American Express Delta Skymiles Reserve cardholders can also use the lounge when flying Delta or a Delta-marketed flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I had a six-hour layover in the airport so I headed straight to the lounge. Departing passengers are normally only allowed to enter within three hours of their flight but connecting passengers are exempt from that rule.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Here's what it was like inside the Las Vegas Centurion Lounge.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

I checked into the lounge using digital check-in via the American Express mobile application and was given a QR code to show the agent. I only had to show my boarding pass and identification as the agent saw my check-in on her end.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Within seconds, I was inside one of the most exclusive clubs in Las Vegas. Greeting me was this portrait of a dog resting on an American Express trunk accompanying two black armchairs, a staple of the Centurion Lounge that can be found in every location.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The lounge was moderately crowded and employees, as a result, were escorting guests to particular seats to help ensure distancing.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was asked if I wanted to sit in one of the main seating areas....

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Or the dining area. I chose the former to take advantage of the more comfortable seating.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was traveling alone so I was given one of these cushioned cubbies, complete with my own table.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Capacity in the lounge is limited due to the pandemic so certain seating areas are blocked.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Along the wall where I was sitting, for example, every other cubby was blocked.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

It created an extra degree of privacy and meant I had more room to store my bags, and another table to hold my laptop while I ate lunch.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once I got settled, I headed over to the buffet to get something to eat. These lounges are known for having good eats with menus crafted from local chefs. Chef Kim Canteenwalla had designed this menu.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The offering was quite extensive and better than what I'd seen in competing airline lounges even before the pandemic. Light options included a chopped bacon, lettuce, and tomato salad...

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Butternut squash soup...

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

And mango cranberry couscous.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Hot items included kale pesto pasta...

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Brussel sprouts...

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Meatloaf...

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

And chimichurri fingerling potatoes.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

And for desert, peach cobbler was on offer.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Healthier options included fruits like apples, pears, and bananas. Cookies and honey mustard pretzels were also on offer but not many snacks were available other than that.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

All in all, it was some of the best airport food I've ever had. Every item was bursting with flavor and made for a great meal.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

And of course, the full bar is another big selling feature of the lounge as drinks are complimentary.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The main bar was closed but this makeshift bar still did the trick. Most common cocktails can be ordered at the bar but American Express' in-house mixologist, Jim Meehan, also crafts specialty drinks for each location.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

One such drink was the "air mail," a sparkling wine drink with rum, honey syrup, and lime juice.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Plexiglass partitions were also erected at the bar for social distancing.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

After having lunch, I walked around the more than 13,000 square foot space. American Express just recently renovated the lounge and it showed.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The decor was very modern and very Las Vegas. It made me feel like I was in the heart of the Strip despite only being at the airport.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Large sections of the lounge were blocked off but other sections included a sprawling conference table and more private seating.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

These lounges often lend themselves well to social distancing with high-walled chairs since privacy is a huge draw for discerning travelers.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

There are even private phone rooms that are enclosed for maximum privacy.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

I also discovered somewhat of a hidden room in the back of the lounge.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

It didn't have any windows but was well-lit and has its own television.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The lounge's family room was, however, off-limits due to the pandemic.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Roped-off areas were opened once the lounge was sufficiently crowded. It wasn't uncommon before the pandemic to see these lounges filled to the brim.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Departure information screens could also be found throughout the lounge so passengers could stay up to date on the status of their next flight.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Aviation enthusiasts will enjoy one of the seating areas near the window as a variety of aircraft can be spotted.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Hot beverages were also available with multi-beverage coffee machines capable of making anything from a standard cup of coffee to espresso, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and anything in between.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

A selection of teas was also available with hot water.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

Visiting this lounge made my six-hour layover go by in what felt like an instant.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The only downside is that it closes at 3 p.m., at which point the only other lounge available to passengers in the terminal is The Club LAS.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

But for the few hours I got to spend in the lounge, I can say that it will become a staple on my future visits to Las Vegas.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

The renovations and superior offering make it a jewel in the Centurion Lounge network.

Inside the American Express Centurion Lounge at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport Thomas Pallini/Insider

