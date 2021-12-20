I visited a tiny home village in Texas where 100 people live in 399-square-foot homes. Here's what it's like.

Insider's reporter went to a tiny home village in Austin, Texas, to see what it's like to live in one. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Austin's Village Farm Tiny Home Community, people live side-by-side in 399-square-foot houses.

Residents share grills, gathering spaces, and can volunteer to work on the farm.

If I were to ever live in a tiny home, after visiting the village, I'd want to live like this.

Previously on Insider, I spent two nights in a 250-square-foot tiny home and thought I could see myself living in one.

The author and the tiny home she stayed in. Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I was skeptical about spending 2 nights in a 250-square-foot tiny home that's half the size of my NYC apartment, but now I think I could live in one

So on a recent trip to Austin, I visited Village Farms, a tiny home community that's somewhat of an RV resort and a working farm.

A sign welcoming people into the community. Joey Hadden/Insider

I found Village Farms to be a tight-knit community, and the larger shared amenities made me feel like if I were to live in a tiny home myself, this would be the way to do it.

The author poses in front of the tiny homes. Joey Hadden/Insider

The 30-acre village includes about 70 tiny homes and an expanding 2-acre farm, Rebecca Powers, a representative for Village Farm Tiny Home Community, told Insider.

Tiny homes in the village from a distance. Joey Hadden/Insider

Powers said that there are some families living in the community, but it's mostly couples, single millennials, and retirees.

Tiny home front porches in the village. Joey Hadden/Insider

Powers has a home in the community herself where she lived with her family of four for two years, she said. Living tiny helped her save up for their 10-acre homestead.

Powers and her dog in front of their tiny house. Joey Hadden/Insider

"I wouldn't even say it was a sacrifice," Powers told Insider. "We really enjoyed our time living in the tiny home. It has all the amenities you would expect in a full-size home. It's just a little smaller."

Powers sits on her porch with her dog. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the village, there are several different home layouts, Powers said, but they're all the same size — 399 square feet.

A tiny home model with a loft space. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some homes have a bigger kitchen or bedroom while others have a bigger living space or bathroom, Powers explained.

A tiny home model with a narrow kitchen. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some floor plans come with a loft, which is great for families, but typically inconvenient for older or taller people, she added.

A tiny home model with stairs leading up to a loft. Joey Hadden/Insider

"We wouldn't have been able to live in our tiny home for two years without that upstairs space, so the children have a place to sleep," Powers said of her own experience.

Story continues

A loft inside a model tiny home. Joey Hadden/Insider

While touring the homes, I noticed space-saving hacks like stacked washers and dryers and sliding barn doors.

A washer and dryer (L) and a sliding barn door (R) in a model tiny home. Joey Hadden/Insider

Even the village's office was a tiny home, and I got to meet some residents when I stopped by there.

The community office building. Joey Hadden/Insider

Jacqualyn Blizzard-Caron and her family are leaving the village after two years, and told Insider that they'll miss the neighbors most.

Jacqualyn Blizzard-Caron and her family. Joey Hadden/Insider

Blizzard-Caron said they hang out with the other tiny home dwellers at outdoor gatherings and events.

A recent pumpkin carving event in the village. Village Farm

"We've never been this close to our neighbors in any of the places that we've lived, Blizzard-Caron told Insider. "I don't think we expected that they would be the saddest thing to give up."

The neighbors gather at a fire pit in the village. Village Farm

Throughout the village, there are community hubs with amenities like grills, fire pits, pools, and hammocks.

A communal space with a fire pit and a grill. Joey Hadden/Insider

These types of outdoor amenities are decided on based on resident needs, Powers said.

Raised flower beds are part of the communal amenities. Joey Hadden/Insider







Powers said that by 2025, they hope to have 170 homes and about 300 residences at Village Farms.

The exterior of a tiny home in the village. Joey Hadden/Insider

Green Gate Farms, an organic farm, also operates on the property with a greenhouse and row crops, according to Powers.

The barn, (R) and greenhouse (L) at Green Gate Farms. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the farm, there are three sections of row crops that can feed up to 55 families, Powers said.

Rows of crops on the property. Joey Hadden/Insider

Community members can get involved and learn about farming by joining the gardening club, which is free for the whole neighborhood, Powers said.

More crops on the property. Joey Hadden/Insider

"It's a fun way to get projects done, learn in the process, and get the community together," Powers said, adding that about 30 people come to meetings on a regular basis.

People gather for a gardening club event. Joey Hadden/Insider

Also on the farm is the Bergstrom Barn, which is used for events, workshops, and community gatherings.

The exterior of the barn. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside the barn, the first floor is home to chalkboards full of gardening club information and event supplies.

The first floor of the barn. Joey Hadden/Insider

Upstairs, there's a large, sunlit space that has been used for weddings, club meetings, and other events. I thought it was the most beautiful part of the property.

The upstairs venue in the barn. Joey Hadden/Insider

I noticed dried flowers around the room, which Powers said were for a wreath-making class the community hosted.

Dried-out flowers hang in the barn. Joey Hadden/Insider

Across from the barn was a family farmhouse that is used as a communal space for events and gatherings, like a clubhouse, Powers said.

The exterior of the community farmhouse. Joey Hadden/Insider

I assumed living in a tiny home would mean I couldn't host gatherings, but communal spaces like the clubhouse and fire pits make that possible.

Inside the community farmhouse. Joey Hadden/Insider

Powers said that Village Farms wants to build a community reminiscent of a traditional village with a shop and restaurant, which are both in the works.

A sign about the upcoming store and bistro openings. Joey Hadden/Insider

The strong sense of community made the idea of tiny living appealing to me, and by the end of my tour, I thought I could see myself living in a village like this.

The author snaps a selfie on her way out. Joey Hadden/Insider

If only they had one in New York City.

A view of the NYC skyline from the top of One Vanderbilt. Joey Hadden/Insider

Read the original article on Insider