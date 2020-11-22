I visited a United Club during the pandemic and saw how the airline is re-imagining the airport lounge as it slowly welcomes back travelers

Thomas Pallini
·11 min read
United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

  • United Airlines is re-examining its airport lounges, called United Clubs, during the pandemic as the priorities of its top passengers have shifted towards health and safety. 

  • Only 10 lounges are open across a network of 33 airports as daily departures are slashed and international travel remains scarce but more are likely to be opened in the coming months.

  • We visited the United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport for a closer look at how the lounge is surviving the pandemic with fewer passengers and a reduced offering.

United Airlines is slowly reopening its premium lounges, aptly named United Clubs, across the country as more flyers return to the skies.

Only 10 lounges have opened their doors with at least one at each of United's hubs in the US  but locations at 25 airports across the airline's global network remain closed. They normally cater to the airline's top flyers – including those flying in business and first class on select flights, elite status holders, and cardholders of certain United credit cards –  who have not yet returned in meaningful numbers to warrant the opening of additional lounges. 

United was similarly forced to close all of the Polaris lounges, its flagship lounge product geared towards international Polaris business class flyers that included showers, sit-down dining, and private suites. All Polaris lounges had been opened except for one location in Washington before the pandemic hit and the loss of premium international travelers warranted their temporary closure. 

With passenger priorities changing, United has adjusted the purpose of its lounges, focusing more on social distancing and safety than anything else. A five-point plan was crafted by the airline to guide the reopening process with a focus on examining everything from how guests enter the lounge to training staff on new health and safety policies and procedures.

Take a look inside what is now the only United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport.

United has consolidated its Newark operation to Terminal C, the airport's largest terminal used exclusively by United.

United Club Newark Airport
Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Even with the consolidation, the terminal remains quieter than normal with Newark seeing a reduction in daily United departures of around 50%.

United Club Newark Airport
Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

With fewer departures, only one of the four United lounges at the airport remains open.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

It's a quick walk or elevator ride up to the lounge but before passengers even step foot in the lounge, they're greeted with a hand sanitizer station...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And a reminder of United's new overall safety measures, in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic and Clorox. These signs can be found across the terminal from check-in to the gate.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Elevator riders will notice the social distancing placards that limit capacity to five at a time.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Those placards continue on the top floor and lead the way towards check-in.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The main hallway is divided by a rope where passengers heading into the lounge stay on the right and those leaving the lounge stay on the opposite side.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And there's another hand sanitizer station for good measure.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Plexiglass partitions have been installed at check-in, a common trend across the entire airport that also sees these partitions at gates and ticket counters.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Visitors are encouraged to scan their own boarding passes when verifying their eligibility to enter as a way to reduce interactions between lounge staff and passengers.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

This lounge just reopened in July after being closed in the early days of the pandemic.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

It has a very basic hexagonal design with capacity restricted to 202, down from around 400.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United used the downtime to change the layout and also slightly refurbish the lounge as it is one of the older lounges in the airline's network.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But even with the capacity restrictions, the lounge was nowhere near full during our visit where only 300 people had entered from the time the lounge had opened until 3 p.m.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

That number will undoubtedly grow as United adds more departures from Newark but coastal hubs have taken a beating in terms of traffic numbers since international flights have been reduced.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Returning visitors to the United Club will notice a slight change of design with fewer tables and chairs in some places to better allow for distancing.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Instead of blocking seats or tables with a placard as other airline lounges have done, they've been removed entirely from the lounge.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

These tables, for example, used to line the perimeter of the lounge along the inner window but a lot of them have been removed so they can be effectively spaced.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Chairs were also removed from high-tops so visitors can be spaced a few feet apart.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The low-density configuration helps make the experience more private, contributing to the goal of making the lounge a quiet, safe place to wait before a flight.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

A benefit of the lounge's original design was that it included these single-person workstations, separated from each other with high walls that aid in social distancing.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Beyond the design changes, visitors will also notice a scaled-back food offering.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

This self-serve buffet would normally feature a mixture of hot and cold food items including soups, breads, and salads, but fresh food has largely been replaced with pre-packaged snacks.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United is trialing an enhanced pre-packaged food offering to include items like salads, breakfast parfaits, wraps, sandwiches, and desserts. Lounges in Denver, Chicago, and Honolulu will be the test lounges. 

Well-known snacks are represented included Ritz...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Oreos...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Chips Ahoy...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Wheat Thins...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And Doritos.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Slightly fresher food items include mozzarella cheese sticks...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Brownies...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Individually packaged apples...

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And classic mixed nuts.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

During lunchtime, Smucker's peanut butter and jelly Uncrustables sandwiches are also available on request while staff will come around with yogurts, selections of cheeses, blueberry muffins, and banana nut muffins throughout the day.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Other hours of the day will also see hard-boiled eggs and cup noodles on offer, depending on the mealtime.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The offering isn't meant to be permanent as United is in the midst of revising its lounge dining strategy.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But the strategy, for now, is focused on small bites that passengers can grab and quickly bring back to their seats.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The bar area has also been scaled back with United removing all tables and barstools to avoid crowding in the area.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

This now-barren space, for example, used to be filled with tables and chairs

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And barstools formerly lined the bar so passengers could watch television while enjoying a drink.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But United doesn't want passengers to linger here so those amenities have been removed. Plexiglass partitions have been installed at ordering stations to further reduce contact between staff and patrons.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Coffee is now also served by bartenders as the self-serve machines have been shut to lower the number of touchpoints in the lounge.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The bar's offering remains the same with house beer, wines, and liquors remaining complimentary.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Cocktails and more high-end items will still cost, however.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

For soft drink users, the multi-drink Coca-Cola machine provides countless options from sparkling water to classic Coke. It even has QR functionality so passengers can operate the machine using their own device.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

I was able to make this sparkling lemon-lime Dasani without touching the screen. All drinks are also being served in these single-use cups so they can be easily discarded.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Hand sanitizer stations then flank the edge of the bar for patrons to use after getting their drink.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

In an effort to further reduce touchpoints, magazines and newspapers have also been removed.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Cleaning the lounge falls under United's CleanPlus initiative that's in collaboration with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic. Facilities are cleaned daily and staff ensure that spaces are cleaned shortly after a passenger uses it.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Unlike other airline lounges, there are very few physical reminders to wear a mask or social distance in the seating areas of the lounge. United attributes that to a desire to use less paper and plastic.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Instead, overhead announcements and digital signage remind all patrons to wear a mask and social distance. Wearing a mask is required in all United lounges, except when eating and drinking, and anywhere in the airport.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Realizing that demand and traffic are down and will be for quite some time, United is re-examining the role of its lounges amid a new reality of air travel. Health and safety now take precedence over the typical lounge luxuries.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Travelers are spending less time in airports as fewer passengers are clogging up security checkpoint lines so the appeal of arriving early to enjoy the luxuries of the lounge is no longer an issue.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

United will open more lounges are the number of daily passengers increase and has said it will open additional spaces before removing capacity limits in existing ones.

United Club Newark Airport
The United Club at Newark Liberty International Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

In Honolulu, for example, United is opening a lounge on November 21 as leisure demand increases to Hawaii. 

    England’s national lockdown will end on Dec 2 but be replaced by a new harsher three-tier system, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday. More areas will be placed into the higher tiers than before the lockdown after warnings from Sage scientists that the previous levels of restrictions were not strong enough and a tougher regional approach was needed. The Telegraph can also reveal that everywhere from factories and offices to towns and cities will be blitzed with mass testing if cases start to rise, under plans to be set out this week. The news came as it emerged that: People are set to be given “freedom passes” to allow them to live as normal a life as possible – as long as they have two negative coronavirus tests a week, under a plan to get the country back to normal next year. Passport makers are in talks with the Government to provide travellers with secure certificates to prove they are not carrying coronavirus. One in four people said they would break rules to see family and friends on Christmas Day, polling has found. The Prime Minister’s “Covid winter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to ensure further restrictions are not needed. While some local measures will be similar to those in the previous system, some tiers will be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the national lockdown. On Saturday night it emerged that the 10pm curfew for restaurants and pubs - which has been severely criticised by Tory MPs - is likely to be extended to 11pm when the tiers are published on Monday. Final details will be signed off at a meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday. Details of the new tougher tiers system, which comes into force on Dec 3, will be announced on Monday, with the final decision on which areas are in which tiers on Thursday. The plan will set out how people will be able to spend their Christmas, but ministers have made clear that the festive season will be different to normal, with some restrictions expected to remain in place. Ministers will decide which areas are moved into different tiers at the last possible moment, when they have access to the latest information on the virus’s reproductive rate, its prevalence and incidence in the population, and whether infections are increasing or declining.