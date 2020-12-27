A visiting family member found 2 women and 3 girls dead at their Arkansas home on Christmas Day

Inyoung Choi
police tape
Police tape is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on March 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • Two women and three girls were found dead at a home in Pope County, Arkansas on Christmas, according to the county sheriff's office. 

  • The women and girls were found dead by a relative visiting them for the holiday, outlets including CNN and ABC reported.

  • The five victims range in ages from eight to 50 years old and are all believed to be related, the sheriff said. 

Two women and three girls were found dead at a home in Pope County, Arkansas on Christmas, according to the county sheriff's office.

The office said in a statement that sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible homicide shortly after 5:00 PM on December 25.

In the suburb that sits roughly an hour's drive away from Little Rock, the women and girls were found dead by a relative visiting them for the holiday, CNN reported. The five victims ranged in ages from eight to 50 years old and are believed to be related to each other, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office told reporters Saturday that while they have not yet identified a suspect, authorities believe the suspect was believed to be among the dead victims, according to ABC News.

The sheriff noted in their statement on Saturday that they believed this was an "isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public."

An investigation of the incident is ongoing with the help of the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

