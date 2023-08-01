Visiting judge appointed to handle state Rep. Bob Young's assault case in Barberton court

Edward O’Farrell has been appointed as the visiting judge to handle state Rep. Bob Young’s case in Barberton Municipal Court.

State Rep. Bob Young, R-Green

Young, R-Green, faces two misdemeanor charges related to two alleged assaults involving his family members.

O’Farrell is a retired judge from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. He handled Kashmair Mingo’s murder trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Mingo was convicted last year in the shooting death and robbery of an Akron man in December 2020.

Young was indicted last month by a grand jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court on charges of domestic violence and assault, both first-degree misdemeanors. He wasn’t indicted on any felonies.

Young’s initial charges included a felony count of disrupting public service. A felony conviction would have prevented Young from serving as a state representative.

O’Farrell will handle Young’s arraignment and pretrial at 9 a.m. Friday in Barberton court. He will be arraigned on the assault charge because it isn’t a charge he originally faced. He pleaded not guilty to the initial charges against him.

Barberton Judge Todd McKenney, who is a Republican, requested that the Ohio Supreme Court appoint a visiting judge to handle Young’s case.

Young has said his behavior was inappropriate but not criminal. He also said he won’t resign his House seat, though House Speaker Jason Stephens has called for him to step down.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Retired Judge Edward O'Farrell will handle state Rep. Bob Young's case