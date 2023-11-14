Visiting media crew robbed of equipment at gunpoint in North Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sunday evening, San Francisco police responded to reports of an armed robbery in North Beach. Sources say the victims were a visiting media crew and that they met with San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“We don’t want anyone in San Francisco to be a victim of any crime, whether they are a visitor or a resident,” Mayor Breed said in a statement. “SFPD is actively investigating this case, and we know that when an arrest is made, our District Attorney has taken a strong position of aggressively prosecuting crimes like these.”

The robbery allegedly took place near Broadway and Columbus Avenue at 4:56 p.m. The victims told police three suspects armed with guns drove up near them, exited the vehicle and approached them. The victims then said the suspects demanded their production equipment, which the victims gave up, and fled the scene.

Sources say the victims will have equipment on loan during the rest of their stay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

