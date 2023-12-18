Visiting a national forest in New Mexico? Enchantment Pass gets you access with yearly fee

The U.S. Forest Service introduced a new way to visit national forests and their hidden gems while saving money.

The all-new Enchantment Pass helps nature enthusiasts to explore wildlife and vegetation in recreational sites managed by the U.S. Forest Service in New Mexico.

Normally, visitors have to pay a daily rate that is a standard amenity fee to visit locations such as Sitting Bull Falls and Cedar Creek inside the Lincoln National Forest. The pass is $40 and is valid for an entire year from the date it was purchased.

Cedar Creek Picnic area just outside of Ruidoso in the Lincoln National Forest

More: Your guide to holiday festivities in Otero County

The pass gives holders access to the Carson, Gila, Lincoln and Santa Fe National Forests and the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands, according to the the U.S. Forest Service website.

The Enchantment Pass allows for the passholder to enter, and all occupants of a single vehicle as well. Children under the age of 15 are free.

Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area found at the Lincoln National Forest in Carlsbad, New Mexico

"This pass is not valid for expanded amenities such as camping, tours, Special Recreation Permit, boat launches, or concessionaire fees," according to the website.

Individuals can also obtain one free pass with 24 hours of volunteer work. Volunteers can help in various ways such as doing wildlife surveys, trail maintenance and research.

Visitors also have the opportunity to partner with volunteer groups that already have scheduled workdays making it easier to log hours. Volunteers can also log hours by camping and research with studies that help archaeologists learn about the area.

"Once they volunteer for 24 hours per year, they will qualify for a free Enchantment Pass, which is good throughout the state," Public Affairs Officer Amanda Fry said. "Volunteers can visit Lincoln National Forest website to get more information on the ways they can volunteer here on the Lincoln."

You can purchase an Enchantment Pass at any local Forest District Office. More information and a full list of the offices can be found at the New Mexico Forestry website.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Access New Mexico national forests with Enchantment Pass