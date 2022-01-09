Visiting Our Past: Catching a criminal in early 1900s required athletic prowess

rank M. Jordan, police chief who helped bring down Will Harris.

Frank Jordan, dubbed "The Greyhound" by his fellow Asheville policemen in pre-automobile days, is best known for having headed the posse that closed in on desperado Will Harris in 1906. He also had a reputation for speed.

"I can run pretty fast," Jordan once said, "but I never liked to pull a gun on anybody. So, I'd always let the suspects go, let them run, and I'd stay about 10 or 15 yards behind them and run them until they gave up and fell on the ground. Then I'd put the handcuffs on them and take them to jail."

"He never used unnecessary force in placing a man under arrest," his colleagues testified when Jordan retired from the state insurance department in 1948, "and never once tapped a man with a billy or blackjack."

When Nancy Jordan, Frank's wife, had been a young child, their daughter Helen Maynard said, "she had seen him dozens of times walk up to drunks and people who had robbed something, and they had guns on them. He'd just tell them, 'I'm Frank Jordan. I want that gun.' He'd walk right up and take it away from them. ... It's a wonder he hadn't gotten shot."

Since the establishment of a volunteer police force in Asheville in the mid-19th century, policemen were required to be brawny and athletic. When the department whistle sounded in Public Square (now Pack Square), cops reported to the station and set off to the crime scene at a trot.

Newspapers record tales of police heroism. Patrolman Charlie Lominac wrestled with a suspect atop a high doorway and then, after a chase, thrashed about in a creek. Chief of Police John Lyerly grabbed a pickax after a jail-breaker had hit him with a tire iron and grabbed him by the collar.

To a public used to such exertions, it had seemed a frivolous expenditure when patrolman Edgar M. Lyda had been given the first police bicycle in 1911. The word was that police commissioners were voted out in the next election because of it.

Story continues

Occasionally, police were criticized for excessive or inappropriate use of force. In 1890, three policemen went before a judge on charges of unlawful arrest and assault with clubs. Later in that decade, in the wake of riots associated with voting rights, officers applied their weapons to what they called African-American disorderliness. When Frank Jordan became police chief in 1904, racial tensions challenged the notion of keeping the peace, for race relations extended to the home.

When Jordan's African-American housekeeper, Bee Frazier, threw Saturday night parties at her home, he employed his men to help her cool things down at the end of the night. A half-hour before her guests became rowdy, she'd call the police station to have the enforcers arrive at the critical time. One day, they came too early.

"I called up at my usual time," Frazier complained to Jordan. "The party was about to get out of hand and I called ahead of time. They (the police) got there in about three minutes, and I had to ask them to wait awhile."

Jordan responded, "We've got car radios now." Legs were becoming less important.

Frank Jordan had boasted the speed record for capturing fleeing criminals. In 1901, four men had robbed a post office and grocery store in Emma. Distracted by a cat, the criminals had allowed the sleep-in clerk to grab a revolver, inflict two gunshot wounds and send them flying. One hour later, Capt. Jordan and patrolmen Nick Collins and William Taylor tracked the thieves to two houses in Scratch Ankle (across from what is now Enka), where they were arrested.

The speed of the capture contributed to Jordan's reputation as the greyhound. A newspaper headline blared, "Captain Jordan Captures Bandits in Thirty Minutes and Has Them in Jail." Boys selling newspapers on the street would have been singing the story, relishing such details as, "black cat jumps on drum and starts the chase."

Citizen Times columnist Rob Neufeld

Rob Neufeld wrote the local history feature, "Visiting Our Past," for the Citizen Times until his death in 2019. This column originally was published Jan. 10, 2008.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville policemen nicknamed The Greyhound caught criminals on foot