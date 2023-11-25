Visiting Our Past: Roads have always gotten their way in the mountains

1890s view of Main Street in Clyde, looking toward the Pigeon River. The old Richmond and Danville Railroad tracks are in the field at center left.

Road building is an imperative. Turnpikes churned the way for commerce in a wide web throughout Western North Carolina in the early 1800s, contradicting notions of isolation. Hogs went out; English porcelain came in.

The advent of the railroad in the 1880s accelerated economic tendencies. Many mountain farmers welcomed better access to more markets, yet some opposed the new wave.

Tyler Blethen, professor of history at Western Carolina University, tells of one farmer who sued a logging company when its locomotive ran into and killed the man's cows. The railroad had a right-of-way through his pasture, and its lawyers successfully argued that it had been the farmer's responsibility to fence off the tracks.

In clearing paths for their railroads, crews often left brush by the side of the tracks. The problem was, the locals reported, sparks from passing trains sometimes ignited the refuse, starting forest fires.

In John Ehle's novel, "The Road," a precocious 11-year-old evangelist warns Swannanoans about the railroad builders. "They came out of the lowlands with their fire and smoke; the outlanders try to save us from our ways, but we are closer to God here than they are there."

Traditionalism yields to progressivism

T.C. Bryson had been an itinerant Jackson County merchant who'd "kept his listeners spellbound" with yarns about the years when he "journeyed his circuit mostly on horseback," writes Johnson Davis McRorie in "Knowing Jackson County." Some years after the railroad had come to Sylva, Bryson worked up a head of steam, keeping pace with its influence.

Bryson led an initiative to move the Jackson County courthouse to Sylva from Webster, which the railroad had bypassed. Depending on rails, he kick-started a family apple business by ordering 500 seedlings from a Canton nursery."

They were shipped loose in a boxcar," he said. "When they arrived, my father was the most astonished man I'd ever seen."

Webster old-timers of yore remembered when the Western Turnpike guided drovers from Georgia and Tennessee through town. (U.S. 23/74, traveling roughly the same route, favors Sylva now.)

"One thing about the drives," Blethen observes, "you were outdoors. And the people who raised livestock enjoyed being with their animals on their last jaunts."

Pleasure comes in many forms. No doubt, the fireworks and oranges that John Parris' Uncle John picked up from the train depot in Sylva to bring to his store in Webster added to "the thrill and magic of Christmas." Knives, muskrat traps, harmonicas, and nuts also arrived, Parris wrote in a column republished in "These Storied Mountains."

"Stuck in the mud" is how transportation historians characterize pre-modern days in the mountains. As a tide of exurbanites floods the new streamlined interstates, the clock is being tweaked to reconsider mass transport and scenic beauty.

Citizen Times columnist Rob Neufeld

Rob Neufeld wrote the local history feature, "Visiting Our Past," for the Citizen Times until his death in 2019. This column originally was published Nov. 12, 2005.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Visiting Our Past: Roads have always gotten their way in the mountains