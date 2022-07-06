Visiting scene of massacre, Kamala Harris says U.S. must do more to address gun violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin B. Logan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current vice president of the United States
SANTA MONICA, CA- JULY 4, 2022: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media about the morning's mass shooting in a Chicago suburb after greeting firefighters at Santa Monica Fire Station No. 2 during an off-the-record stop on July 4, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday meets with firefighters in Santa Monica. On Tuesday, she visited Highland Park, Ill., the scene of a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited the Illinois city where seven people were slain in a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade, telling residents that "we've got to be smarter as a country in terms of who has access to what, and, in particular, to assault weapons."

"There's no question that this experience is gonna linger with trauma," Harris said, standing near the site of the massacre that occurred a day earlier. "I'd like to urge all the families and all the individuals to do seek the support that you so rightly deserve. ... We are here for you and to stand with you."

Harris was scheduled to be in Chicago to give a speech at the National Education Assn.'s annual convention. In her remarks to the association, Harris lamented how "yesterday should have been a day to come together with family and friends to celebrate our nation’s independence."

Instead, she said, Highland Park "suffered a violent tragedy. Children, parents, grandparents — victims to a senseless act of gun violence."

Harris used the speech to also highlight another recent tragedy — the mass shooting in May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were slain in that attack.

"Teachers should not have to practice barricading a classroom," she said. "Teachers should not have to know how to treat a gunshot wound. And teachers should not be told that 'Lives would have been saved if only you had a gun.'"

The shooting in Uvalde put intense pressure on lawmakers to address gun violence and resulted in a rare piece of bipartisan legislation that toughened background checks and is designed to make it easier to confiscate firearms from those deemed to be dangerous.

"We have made some progress," Harris said. "But we have to do more."

Following her speech at the convention, Harris headed to Highland Park, about 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. She met briefly with police officers and the city's mayor, Nancy Rotering, as well as other public officials. The vice president promised them that the federal government would provide whatever resources the city of 30,000 residents needed.

Local police said they were continuing to gather evidence in the shooting, which took place during Highland Park's annual Fourth of July parade.

Within hours of the attack, police apprehended a suspect they identified as Robert E. Crimo III, 21, of Highwood, Ill. Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Police said they believe Crimo fired at least 70 rounds at the crowd from the rooftop of a commercial building. More than 30 people were injured in the fusillade of bullets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris makes unscheduled trip to Highland Park after parade shooting: 'We should stand together'

    Vice President Kamala Harris made a previously unscheduled trip on Tuesday night to Highland Park, Illinois -- the site of a deadly mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade the previous day. There, she expressed her grief at what the community had just endured and reiterated the federal government's support, not long after she again urged for more widespread government action to address gun violence. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spent about 30 minutes in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park after she spoke earlier Tuesday at the National Education Association's annual meeting.

  • Highland Park mom's text: 'We're hiding.' Then she and her daughter fled in terror.

    The mother tried to calm her crying daughter: "We just have to hide, we have to stay down. We’re going to be fine. We just have to stay down.”

  • Highland Park Fourth of July shooting: A timeline of events

    Illinois police captured suspected Highland Park shooter Robert E. Crimo III, who police suspect of firing on a suburban Chicago July 4th parade, after an 8-hour manhunt.

  • Gunman in Highland Park Shooting Dressed Like a Woman to Avoid Detection, Police Say

    Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III disguised himself as a woman to avoid detection and planned the mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, for weeks, police say.

  • Hernández: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw deserves the All-Star start

    Pitcher Clayton Kershaw should get the start in the MLB All-Star Game in front of the home crowd of what could be his final season with the Dodgers.

  • MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Warns Biden: Expand 'Radical' Supreme Court To Save America

    Hasan says a "rogue" Supreme Court is now a threat to the nation's democracy.

  • Mental health is focus of Copenhagen mall shooting probe

    The chief suspect in a Copenhagen mall shooting appeared in court on Monday one day after three people, including two teenagers, were shot dead as police said he was known to mental health services. The suspected perpetrator of the attack, which took place late on Sunday afternoon, was brought before a judge at midday at the Copenhagen district court on Monday. Wearing a blue T-shirt, he listened as the indictment for murder was read out, before the hearing continued behind closed doors. According to public broadcaster DR, citing several unnamed sources, the suspected gunman had tried to reach a psychological help line shortly before the attack, but authorities would not confirm this. "Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told a press conference. The attack occurred on the heels of the city playing host to the start of the Tour de France cycling competition and seen the return of the Roskilde music festival after being cancelled due to Covid-19 curbs. "I think we have rarely experienced such a violent contrast as yesterday," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she arrived to pay tribute to the victims at the scene. - 'Violent contrast' - "But today I think we must pay tribute to the victims, show our sympathy, our help and support, and support all those who have been affected," she told reporters. The three killed have been identified as two Danish teens, a girl and boy both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian living in Denmark. Another four were injured in the shooting:&nbsp;two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedes, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Given the varied ages and genders among the victims, Thomassen said they appeared to have been randomly targeted and there was nothing to indicate it was an act of terror. "Our assessment is that the victims were random, that it isn't motivated by gender or something else," Thomassen said. The police chief could not yet comment on a motive, but said there seemed to have been preparation ahead of the attack and that he was not aided by anyone else. "As things stand, it seems he was acting alone," he said of the 22-year-old suspect. - No licence - About 20 more were lightly injured in the panicked evacuation after the shooting. Thomassen added that they believe videos of the suspect, which have circulated since late Sunday on social media, to be authentic. In some of the images, the young man can be seen posing with weapons, mimicking suicide gestures and talking about psychiatric medication "that does not work". Three videos believed to have been posted to YouTube by the suspect were all titled "I don't care". YouTube and Instagram accounts believed to belong to him were closed overnight, AFP noted. The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the busy Fields shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport. According to police, the shooter was armed with a rifle, a pistol and a knife, and while the guns were not believed to be illegal, the suspect did not have a license for them. - 'Are you OK?' - Witnesses quoted by Danish media described how the suspect tried to trick people by saying his weapon was fake to get them to approach. "He was sufficiently psychopathic to go and hunt people, but he wasn't running," one witness told public broadcaster DR. Other eyewitnesses told Danish media they had seen more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were fired. The mall was busy because of a planned concert with British singer Harry Styles at the nearby Royal Arena that had sold 13,500 tickets but was&nbsp;cancelled at the last minute. "We got dressed for the concert we were on our way," Maria Enevoldsen, who had returned to the mall Monday to pick up her car, told AFP. "Our friend (in the mall) called, asking 'are you OK?' and then we heard gunshots over the phone," she said. The shooting came just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others, though on Monday Norwegian police said they saw no link between the events. In February of 2015, two people were killed and five injured in Copenhagen in a series of Islamist-motivated shootings. map-jll/jm

  • Vice President Kamala Harris visits site of Highland Park massacre

    Vice President Kamala Harris, previously scheduled for an event at McCormick Place, spoke about the "senseless" July 4 mass shooting where seven were killed and dozens more injured.

  • Harris on Highland Park mass shooting: 'We need to end this horror'

    It was tragic coincidence that found Vice President Kamala Harris in Chicago on Tuesday, just a day after a gunman massacred seven people at a Fourth of July parade in one of that city’s suburbs.

  • Judge denies abortion clinic request to stay open while fighting Mississippi's trigger law

    Most abortions are set to become illegal in Mississippi on Thursday, and the state's last operating clinic failed to push that timeline back in court.

  • In Chicago suburb, 'guardian angels' sheltered strangers under attack

    As Karen Britten relaxed and enjoyed the annual Independence Day parade in the upscale Chicago suburb where she has lived for nearly 40 years, about 10 gunshots suddenly rang out, shattering the festive atmosphere and sending a crowd of hundreds running for their very lives. Within minutes, Britten was back in her home near the parade route making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and handing out old Beanie Baby toys to help comfort nearly 30 adults and children who took shelter in her basement. All told, Britten, 64, along with two of her neighbors in Highland Park housed dozens of parade goers during an hours-long lockdown that followed Monday's mass shooting, as police hunted for the suspect who shot and killed at least seven people.

  • Palm Beach letter: 'Lying' Supreme Court justices should resign

    Letter: Some of the justices were 'dishonest' in their recent confirmation hearings

  • Ukraine Latest: US Plans Frank Talks With China on Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans a candid discussion about the war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart during an upcoming summit in Bali. A top Biden administration official earlier urged Beijing to stop spreading Russian “lies” about the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Co

  • County attorney calls for assault weapons ban in Illinois ‘and beyond’ in wake of Highland Park shootings

    Eric Rinehart said that Highland Park will “never be the same”

  • Letters: Ohio says to heck with the born. Biden too late on Ukraine.

    Politicians short-sighted on abortion issue. Attack on Ukraine an attack on all. Strong US semiconductor supply chain needed. Kids safe until birth.

  • Highland Park shooting: Dick Durbin calls on voters to elect pro-gun control politicians after parade attack

    Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reacted to the Highland Park shooting that left six dead near Chicago and called on voters to elect politicians who support gun control.

  • Travis Scott Pauses Outdoor Concert in New York Over Safety Concerns: 'Make Sure You're OK'

    The rapper paused his set during the Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island after seeing audience members sitting atop a lighting structure

  • One dead and four wounded in shooting outside downtown Sacramento nightclub

    A shooting in downtown Sacramento — not far from the state Capitol and a popular area for bars and clubs — has killed one person and wounded four.

  • Turkey detains Russian ship Ukraine says is full of stolen grain in part of Putin's plan to use starvation as a weapon

    The 7,000 tons of grain aboard the Zhibek Zholy, detained off a Turkish port, is stolen from Russia-occupied Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

  • Before July 4th mass shooting, federal officials warned of 'heightened threat environment'

    In the weeks before a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, federal law enforcement officials had again been on alert because of a "heightened threat environment" fueled in part, they said, by domestic extremists and social upheaval. Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in the mass shooting at the parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to officials. The Department of Homeland Security recently indicated that there was real potential for another spate of violence in the near term and in the foreseeable future because of what federal authorities described as extremists and so-called "lone actors" becoming animated by events and issues ranging from Pride Month to the House's ongoing Jan. 6 hearings to controversial Supreme Court rulings.