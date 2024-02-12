Visiting St. Augustine? A reporter shares her tips for spending a day in the 'oldest city'

If you're looking for a good day trip that doesn't involve the huge crowds of Orlando, you might try St. Augustine.

The city is beautiful and offers lots of great nature, history, scenic views, restaurants, and fun things to do. And you can also avoid big crowds and headaches if you go on the right days.

I lived downtown for about eight years and can share a few of my favorite spots as well as some tips to make your trip better.

The drive up ― and a stop or two along the way

I recommend taking the scenic route along State Road A1A headed north. It takes a lot more time than taking the interstate, but the drive is one of the best parts.

Step out of your car in St. Johns County to stretch for a few minutes at an oceanside community called Summer Haven that's just south of the Matanzas Inlet. This area drew writers such as Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings for a stay. It just feels like a great place to hide away. You can get there by turning right onto Gene Johnson Road just before the Matanzas Inlet bridge. Go straight to Old A1A for the ocean view.

One of the most beautiful parts of the drive is heading over that bridge. From that vantage point, you'll see the Intracoastal Waterway to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. It's especially striking on a clear day around sunset.

For history and nature lovers, the Fort Matanzas National Monument entrance is on S.R. A1A a short distance north of the Matanzas Inlet.

Parking in St. Augustine

While it's not as busy as Orlando, downtown St. Augustine is known by locals as having parking and traffic headaches. That's why it's best to go on a weekday when it's not a holiday or a special event. If you choose to go on a weekend it's best to get there by 9 a.m.

The simplest option is the city parking garage at 1 Cordova St. It's $20 during peak times. But you can stay all day, and it's in downtown's core. You can hunt for parking elsewhere, but it's better to save yourself the stress.

Don't go when it's raining or a nor'easter is blowing through. The city is flood-prone and parking and driving at those times can be thorny.

Attractions in St. Augustine

Most people spend their time in the historic downtown core around St. George Street, the main shopping area. For first-time visitors taking a trolley is a good way to get an overview of the city's main attractions, such as the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Plaza de la Constitucion. Old Town Trolley Tours sells tickets at multiple kiosks around downtown and has a bunch of stops.

In the weird stuff category, the Villa Zorayda Museum at 83 King St. has an Egyptian cat-hair rug that, legend has it, carries a curse. The museum is worth a visit. And you're OK as long as you don't step on the rug, which was hanging on a wall the last I checked.

The city focuses on its 16th-century Spanish influences, but there's a lot of important history outside of that. The ACCORD Civil Rights Museum at 79 Bridge St. and The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center at 102 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. are both great places to explore in Lincolnville, an area rich in Black history.

Lincolnville has a free self-guided walking tour of Black history sites called the ACCORD Freedom Trail, including multiple places visited by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You might even see some locals with stories to tell along the way. Sites on the tour have a historical marker. Go to accordfreedomtrail.org for information.

A stunning stop in Lincolnville is Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park at 601 Riberia St. From there you can see the Matanzas and San Sebastian rivers.

People who want to spend the night in nature have the option at one of Anastasia State Park's campsites.

Places to eat in St. Augustine

One of the great things about St. Augustine is the plethora of places to eat.

About a 10-minute walk from the parking garage will lead you to a couple of breakfast options that I like. Mary's Harbor View Cafe at 16 Avenida Menendez is a good stop for omelets, potatoes and other traditional items while taking in the view of the Matanzas River bayfront. Breakfast biscuit fans should try Maple Street Biscuit Company at 39 Cordova St. ― I like to get "The Squawking Goat," a biscuit with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly.

You'll find plenty of other options for food downtown throughout the day. For something a little nicer, the Columbia Restaurant is at 98 St. George St. I enjoy the Pollo Manchego. The Floridian at 72 Spanish St. and Buena Onda at 224 W. King Street (that one's outside of the downtown core and probably outside of walking distance) are good options if you prefer vegetarian or vegan food.

Controversial statement ahead: The best pizza in town is at Pizza Time at 124 St George St.

Nightlife in St. Augustine

If your day trip goes long and you stay until evening, there's still plenty to do.

A romantic option is a horse and carriage ride. You can just walk down the bayfront north of the Bridge of Lions and pick your ride. The horses and carriages are usually lined up right there after each ride. Or you can book in advance.

Looking for a cocktail or a drink? The Ice Plant at 110 Riberia St. (also outside of the downtown core) has great cocktails. Prohibition Kitchen at 119 St George St. frequently offers live music.

And if you're looking for something offbeat, Sarbez! at 115 Anastasia Blvd. is the place to go. It offers an arcade, drinks, music and food. It's just across the Bridge of Lions on Anastasia Island.

Want more tips for visiting St. Augustine?

There's a lot more to explore in the city. For details check out the area's official tourism site, floridashistoriccoast.com. The city government's website also offers helpful information for visitors. Enjoy your trip!

