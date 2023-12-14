Visiting Yosemite next year? Reservations needed again to drive around national park

Reservations soon will be required again to drive around Yosemite National Park.

Starting April 13, 2024, a reservation will be needed for those planning to drive into and through Yosemite between the hours of 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on any Saturdays and Sundays or holidays through June.

From July 1 through Aug. 16, a reservation to Yosemite National Park will be required daily for anyone driving from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then on Aug. 17 through Oct. 27, reservations will be once again be needed for those driving Saturday and Sundays and holidays from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park services said the temporary reservation system will help manage traffic congestion, which was an issue this past summer. Particularly, during the Fourth of July weekend when numerous Yosemite visitors in their vehicles clogged the roadways and filled parking lots to capacity.

This photo, posted by the National Park Service, shows cars lined up to get into Yosemite over July 4th weekend.

The National Park Services said the “Peak Hours Plus” reservation system will be similar to the “Peak Hours” system the park had in place in 2022 (they eliminated the need for reservations in 2023).

While parking reservations won’t be needed until April, reservations will be released beginning Jan. 5 for any arrival dates between April 13 to October 27 at https://www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10086745.

Reservations will be available until they sell out.

Afternoon entry reservations and additional full day reservations will be released one week in advance. Those interested can learn more at: go.nps.gov/reserve.

Visitors take in the splendor of Yosemite Valley at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park on a spring day in 2021.