Visitor Bureau's Amazing Treasures promotes backyard tourism

Encouraging out-of-town visitors to Marion County is only part of the Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s role. Developing community asset awareness and appreciation among locals is an equally important part of the CVB mission, and the Marion’s Amazing Treasures game is one tool helping to accomplish that goal.

The Visitors Bureau developed Amazing Treasures a number of years ago, and after an eight-year hiatus, Director Bev Ford thought it was time to recreate the summer activity.

"I remember when Amazing Treasures was an annual activity in the community; people loved it. They valued the family-friendly, free activity," Ford shared, “and they learned a lot about Marion’s attractions.”

How the game worked

After gathering the history of the game from past CVB Director Diane Watson, the current staff set out to relaunch the summer event. Nearly 300 participants picked up playing cards and participated in the June 1- Sept.1 activity. Participants could visit as many of the 24 sites around Marion County as they desired. Upon completion of their play, participating players turned in their cards for an opportunity to win first, second or third place prize baskets loaded with a variety of prizes donated by community partners.

“These small business owners and local attractions generously give back to our community on a regular basis,” noted Ford. “Because of their support, we were able to award prizes that continue the effort to introduce area residents to some of Marion’s new businesses and long-time favorites.”

Prize sponsors

Prize sponsors this year were Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, Doug and Bev Ford, Goodwill, Marion Harding Presidential Sites, Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marion County Historical Society, Marion Palace Theatre, Marion Public Library, Sweada Mae Art Café and The Ohio State University at Marion.

Winner names were drawn by neighboring business owners Brenda Gilliam and Nadine Slone of Southern Accents and CVB Office Coordinator Teri Shipley. First prize went to Tracy Mattix. The second-place basket winner was Emily Barney, and the final award went to Charlie and John Cook.

Ford congratulated the winners and thanked all who played along on the Amazing Treasures relaunch.

“We’re grateful for all those who got out and learned something new or visited an attraction they hadn’t seen before,” she said. “Amazing Treasures is a great way to be a tourist in your own backyard. We’ll be back next summer with a new line-up of locations.”

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and its Amazing Treasures