Visitor in dream inspires a teacher’s winning lottery numbers, ‘It was my Dad’

A Maryland teacher’s dream inspired lottery numbers that won her $50,000.

“It was my Dad,” she told the Maryland Lottery in a news release. “I dreamed about him the night before. There was nothing in the dream about the Lottery, but it was such a memorable thing that it stuck with me the next day.”

That dream inspired her to try out a new approach when she visited a Walmart on Dec. 16 — so she picked lottery numbers that correspond to her deceased father’s birthday. She normally has the numbers selected at random.

The decision paid off. When she received the winning news, she said her dream had “come true.”

“When I walked into the living room to tell my husband, he asked me why I was crying,” she said. “He was worried that something terrible had happened. It was wonderful, but I was so excited that I got no sleep that night.”

The teacher from Severn and her husband plan to use the winnings to pay off multiple family debts and share the rest with their family.

Severn is 15 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.