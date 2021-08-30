Visitors, locals stunned by Hurricane Ida's impact on New Orleans
Both locals and visitors in New Orleans told AccuWeather that they were surprised by the relentless wind that Hurricane Ida brought to the region.
Travelers in New Orleans said they weren't sure where to go after flights were canceled Aug. 28. Rental cars & hotel rooms were tough to find before Ida arrived.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was live in New Orleans on Aug. 29 as Ida slammed into Louisiana, hitting New Orleans with intense wind gusts and driving rain.
The city's energy company said the storm had caused “catastrophic transmission damage" on Sunday night.
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler was live in New Orleans on Aug. 29, where Hurricane Ida had already caused severe damage to a building shortly after landfall.
Remnants from Ida will affect VA on Wednesday
Louisiana is assessing the damage after the storm knocked out power for nearly one million people.
Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm after fierce winds and rain caused damage across Louisiana, leaving huge areas without electricity. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins CBSN from New Orleans with the latest.
New Orleans sees strong gusts of wind and rainfall as Hurricane Ida approaches the downtown area.
Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power, mostly in Louisiana, after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.Driving the news: Ida also greatly disrupted Gulf of Mexico and Gulf coast oil-and-gas and petrochemical operations, but the full scope of the damage — and environmental hazards — will take time to assess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: All of New Orleans lost power last night afte
The Karnofsky Shop, which became New Orleans' first jazz record shop, is one of the many buildings that was damaged due to Hurricane Ida
