Visitors thrilled by displays, planes at China airshow
Military drone among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time at China's biggest air show
Deliveries of Boeing Co.’s KC-46 tanker were quietly halted for around a month earlier this year after another incident involving debris left behind on the aircraft. First reported by Bloomberg on Monday, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed that deliveries were paused before an April 30 delivery flight after a red plastic cap was discovered stuffed in a fuel valve. Boeing told the publication that the cap was one of those used to protect components during the manufacturing and assembly process.
DARPA said the test "was a successful demonstration of the capabilities that will make hypersonic cruise missiles a highly effective tool."
President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan was against the personal judgment of two of his highest-ranking military officials.
"The jet brings a lot of capability to the Marine Corps and to the Navy," Maj. Mark Dion told Insider.
Taiwan needs to have long-range, accurate weapons in order to properly deter a China that is rapidly developing its systems to attack the island, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday. Taiwan this month proposed extra defence spending of almost $9 billion over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbour China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory. Speaking in parliament, Chiu said Taiwan needed to be able to let China know they could defend themselves.
The United States, in partnership with Raytheon Technologies, successfully conducted a hypersonic weapons test last week, opening an opportunity for more effective military operations.
Gen. Milley defended the principle of civilian control of the military after Sen. Tom Cotton asked the JCOS Chairman why he did not resign.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China strongly condemned Britain on Monday for sailing a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying it was behaviour that "harboured evil intentions" and that the Chinese military followed the vessel and warned it away. A post on the ship's Twitter account said HMS Richmond passed through the strait en route to Vietnam. It had been deployed in the East China Sea while taking part in United Nations sanctions enforcement operations against North Korea.
China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules. "The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).
Senators are expected to grill Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the chairman of the Joint chiefs and the head of Central Command about the Afghanistan pullout.
As the Senate Armed Services Committee gets ready to grill military leaders about the Afghanistan debacle on Tuesday, multiple recent Department of Defense officials tell Fox News that an internal focus on left-wing cultural battles likely distracted top brass from Afghanistan planning and military readiness.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this winter after migrants were left stranded and freezing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation but has long sought closer integration with Western militaries in the hope of one day joining the alliance, a move opposed by Belarus' main ally, Russia.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX)business unit, Pratt & Whitney, secures a $258.5 million contract to support the F-35 aircraft program.
WASHINGTON — Nearly 16 months after he walked across a Lafayette Square aggressively cleared of protesters with then President Donald Trump, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is still trying to make amends. He has apologized in a video that infuriated Trump. He has stood up against Republican lawmakers who accused the Pentagon of being too "woke," issuing a historically expansive rebuke that referenced Mao and Lenin before a head-shaking Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
ABUJA (Reuters) -Gunmen killed at least 22 security personnel at a remote army base in a northwestern Nigerian state plagued by bandits and kidnappers, a lawmaker said. Aminu Gobir and another security source said bandits attacked the base in Sokoto State close to the border with Niger on Sunday, killing 14 soldiers, five police officers and three members of a civil defence force. The army had said earlier that troops had repelled an attack by militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed scores of them.
Azerbaijan and Armenia are marking the anniversary of the start of their six-week war in which more than 6,600 people died and which ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of large swaths of territory. The foreign ministries of each country issued statements blaming the other for starting the war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Negotiations between the U.S. and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have languished since 2019.
One was cited for possessing marijuana for personal use, and they were all returned to their home country within hours.
Top military leaders confirmed in a Senate hearing Tuesday they recommended earlier this year that the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and that they believed withdrawing those forces would lead to the collapse of the Afghan military.Why it matters: Biden denied last month that his top military advisers wanted troops to remain in Afghanistan, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos: "No one said that to me that I can recall."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax
Both Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that the Doha agreement with the Taliban hurt Afghan troop's morale.