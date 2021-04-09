Visitors tiptoe through the tulips in Dutch virus test

  • Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Two women take pictures as far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • A couple wearing face masks take pictures at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Netherlands Tulips

Far fewer visitors than normal are seen at the world-famous Keukenhof garden in Lisse, Netherlands, Friday, April 9, 2021. Finally, after month after bleak month of lockdown, there are springtime shoots of hope emerging for a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues. Keukenhof nestled in the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague opened its gates Friday to a lucky 5,000 people who were allowed in only if they could show proof on a smartphone app that they had just tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
MIKE CORDER
·3 min read

LISSE, Netherlands (AP) — Finally, after bleak winter months of a coronavirus lockdown, springtime shoots of hope emerged Friday as restrictions were relaxed at a Dutch flower garden and other public venues.

Under a government-approved pilot scheme, the world-famous Keukenhof garden opened its gates to let a few thousand people tiptoe through the 7 million tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and myriad other flowers meticulously hand-planted throughout its manicured lawns by a small army of gardeners.

A maximum of 5,000 visitors were allowed into the garden, nestled amid the pancake flat bulb fields between Amsterdam and The Hague, if they could show proof that they had just tested negative for COVID-19.

Minke Kleinen, who visited the central city of Arnhem with her friend Ilse van Egten, said it felt like their “first legal day out.” The friends took rapid tests before setting off and got their negative results by email as they drove.

“It feels strange that we can stand next to one another," said Van Egten, giving Kleinen a quick hug. "It’s nice!”

The Keukenhof lost an entire season last year to the pandemic as the first deadly wave of infections swept over the Netherlands. Its scheduled March 20 opening this year never happened because of the country's strict virus lockdown.

The limited opening — six days spread over two weeks in April — is welcome to the 40 gardeners who spend months preparing for the annual spring season. In a normal year, the garden the size of 50 soccer fields can accommodate 10 times as many visitors each day.

Park director Bart Siemerink had mixed feelings.

“Of course, happy today. It's the first day of Keukenhof 2021," he said, but added that the park still felt different with such a relatively small number of visitors.

"So it’s a good feeling that we can open, but this is not Keukenhof as it’s supposed to be,” he said.

In pre-pandemic years, Keukenhof's paths, park benches and cafes are crowded with visitors from around the world taking photos and selfies with one of the Netherlands' most iconic products — the tulip.

On Friday, small groups of visitors were scattered around the lawns. You could get a plate of poffertjes — a Dutch treat of tiny pancakes covered in icing sugar — without having to wait in a long line.

The Dutch government announced this week that hundreds of public venues would be allowed to reopen under strict conditions to evaluate whether rapid testing can safely help the country ease coronavirus restrictions amid rising levels of vaccinations and warmer weather.

Under the scheme, visitors to the Keukenhof — as well as museums, zoos and other venues — are allowed entry if they order a ticket online and get a negative virus test within 40 hours of their visit. All virus tests are free and a result is emailed within an hour to the tested person. That code, in turn, can be scanned at venues.

The tests come against a backdrop of stubbornly high infections that have begun edging lower in the past week after months of lockdown.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge sees the limited openings as a way of easing back toward normal life as vaccinations reach more and more people.

Visiting the Keukenhof felt like a privilege for those who got in.

“This is a gift,” said blogger Berry de Nijs. “It feels great today. It is beautiful weather anyway ... but to walk through the tulips is fantastic!”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Creator economy’s slow burn

    Jokes aside, this week was yet another spree of creator economy, edtech, and new fund announcements, with fresh and unexpected news hailing from Natasha's home state, New Jersey. Box got a lifeline in the form of a $500 million check from KKR, and as Danny mentions, Box CEO Aaron Levie shifts his role a bit, too. MasterClass raising new funding at $2.5 billion valuation. That is up from a $800 million valuation just last year, and shows that aspirational teaching packaged as celebrity-taught Youtube-like videos with Netflix-like quality is enough to be considered edtech.

  • AP Interview: Stacey Abrams on voting rights, her next move

    Georgia is at the forefront of the partisan fight over voting rights and election law. The Associated Press sat down this week with Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in 2018 and a leading voice on ballot access, to talk about a sweeping new state law that tightens some Georgia voting rules after Democrats carried the state in the 2020 elections. ABRAMS: In the 2018 election and the 2020 election, there has been an increased use of early voting, in-person absentee voting, use of drop boxes.

  • The Latest: Flags to fly half-mast until Philip's funeral

    The British government says all official flags, including the Union Flag, will fly at half-mast across all U.K. government buildings until 8 a.m. the morning after the funeral of Prince Philip. The national flags of the U.K.’s four constituent nations — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — can be flown. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

  • Iran frees South Korean ship it held amid dispute over funds

    A South Korean oil tanker held for months by Iran amid a dispute over billions of dollars seized by Seoul was freed and sailed away early Friday, just hours ahead of further talks between Tehran and world powers over its tattered nuclear deal. MarineTraffic.com data showed the MT Hankuk Chemi leaving Bandar Abbas in the early morning hours. The ministry says the Hankuk Chemi left an Iranian port at around 6 a.m. local time after completing an administrative process.

  • How Republicans Can Stop Biden from Lifting Iran Sanctions

    President Joe Biden sent his negotiators to Vienna this week with a singular mission: Offer Iran billions of dollars as part of a first step toward rejoining a dangerous nuclear deal that Tehran cheated on from the very beginning. The only question now is what Congress plans to do to defend the sanctions architecture it has built over many years. For weeks, Republicans and centrist Democrats in Washington held out hope that Biden would utilize the historic sanctions leverage he inherited from his predecessor to negotiate a better, more comprehensive deal with Iran. Biden had said that his goal was to “tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program.” Secretary of State Tony Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it would not be in the U.S. interest to lift terrorism sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran or the National Iranian Oil Company — institutions that were originally provided sanctions relief under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the 2015 nuclear deal is formally known. Under the Biden administration’s reported offer, however, the U.S. would lift terrorism sanctions on Iran up front without requiring any halt to the regime’s state sponsorship of terrorism. Iran would gain access to billions of dollars through its central bank and national oil company — both of which are subject to sanctions because of their ties to terrorism and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which itself is correctly designated as a terrorist entity. When asked this week if terrorism sanctions were, in fact, on the table in Vienna, State Department spokesperson Ned Price all but admitted it. Under the arrangement being discussed, the Islamic Republic would gain tacit approval to sponsor terrorism, hold Americans hostage, enrich uranium on its own soil, test nuclear-capable missiles and engage in human-rights abuses against the Iranian people. More shockingly, a so-called nuclear deal to limit Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons would not require Tehran to account for its secret nuclear-weapons archive or clandestine nuclear sites, materials and activities currently under investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Recall that Iran lied to the IAEA in 2015 to gain access to sanctions relief. Its continued deception should be at the heart of any negotiation over its nuclear program. Effectively, Biden is offering to subsidize the IRGC and reward Iranian nuclear deceit if the mullahs merely stop enriching uranium at higher levels and stop testing advanced centrifuges — neither of which are truly concessions since the JCPOA allows Iran to do both over time. Moreover, the offer of terrorism-sanctions relief constitutes a material breach of trust by the secretary of state, who led senators to believe that would never happen if they voted to confirm him. On a bipartisan basis, Congress should demand a vote on any agreement reached in Vienna before sanctions are lifted; indeed, the law requires nothing less. Under the Iran Nuclear Agreement and Review Act of 2015, the president must submit to Congress the text of any agreement reached with Iran over its nuclear program and allow Congress time to review and potentially vote to reject it. Senators of both parties should also consider responding to Secretary Blinken’s broken commitment on terrorism sanctions by pushing legislation to prohibit any sanctions relief — waivers, licenses, or delistings — that directly or indirectly benefits entities subject to U.S. sanctions as of January 20, 2021, because of their connections to terrorism and the IRGC. Any terrorism sanctions suspended before the law takes effect should be reinstated as well. Such legislation could get tacked on as an amendment to the annual defense authorization bill, setting up a tough political vote for Democrats who voted for Iran terrorism sanctions four years ago — while the Trump administration was still in the Iran deal. Another potential amendment: no sanctions relief for Iran until all American hostages are released and Iran fully accounts for its undeclared nuclear activities. Who supports rewarding Tehran for taking Americans hostage? Who will defend a nuclear deal that lets Iran continue hiding nuclear sites, materials, and activities — contradicting the entire premise of the agreement? Forcing votes on must-pass legislation that exposes the fallacies of the Biden administration’s Iran policy will dramatically turn up the pressure. For those who think it’s hopeless, think again. The Obama administration opposed sanctions targeting the Central Bank of Iran back in 2011. Yet Republicans — then in the Senate minority — used Senate procedure to force a vote on those sanctions anyway, and they passed 100–0. The lesson learned for Republicans: Instead of diluting their principles on Iran, they should use every available procedural tool to force tough votes. Finally, Republicans should make clear that they will swiftly reimpose any sanctions relief provided to Iran by the Biden administration if they retake control of Congress in 2022 or the White House in 2024. Representative Mike Gallagher (R.,Wisc.) and Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) introduced resolutions in the House and Senate opposing any lifting of Iran sanctions. These resolutions send a message to companies and banks around the world that they will once again find themselves subject to U.S. sanctions in the future if they wade back into Iran at the Biden administration’s behest. Republicans should stop President Biden from relieving sanctions on Iran. They should also give the private sector second thoughts about rushing to do business with the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism — especially since any sanctions relief is certain to be temporary.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.

  • What to Watch Thursday: Katey Sagal stars in new Erin Brockovich-inspired series

    “Rebel” also stars John Corbett, Tamala Jones and Andy Garcia.

  • The best secured credit cards of 2021

    These are the best secured credits cards to build or rebuild credit with low APRs, minimal fees, and other rewards.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • York County driver hit woman amputee in motorized chair. He fled; now goes to prison

    The victim in a motorized chair was heading to a store when she was hit and killed by the suspect who fled the scene.

  • Young Republicans, Democrats put aside politics, team up for Kansas Citians in need

    Micheal Ryan thinks Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell could learn something from these Wyandotte County groups working together for a “Dignity Drive.”

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Has the Era of Overzealous Cleaning Finally Come to an End?

    When the coronavirus began to spread in the United States last spring, many experts warned of the danger posed by surfaces. Researchers reported that the virus could survive for days on plastic or stainless steel, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that if someone touched one of these contaminated surfaces — and then touched their eyes, nose or mouth — they could become infected. Americans responded in kind, wiping down groceries, quarantining mail and clearing drugstore shelves of Clorox wipes. Facebook closed two of its offices for a “deep cleaning.” New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority began disinfecting subway cars every night. But the era of “hygiene theater” may have come to an unofficial end this week, when the CDC updated its surface cleaning guidelines and noted that the risk of contracting the virus from touching a contaminated surface was less than 1 in 10,000. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “People can be affected with the virus that causes COVID-19 through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said at a White House briefing on Monday. “However, evidence has demonstrated that the risk by this route of infection of transmission is actually low.” The admission is long overdue, scientists say. “Finally,” said Linsey Marr, an expert on airborne viruses at Virginia Tech. “We’ve known this for a long time and yet people are still focusing so much on surface cleaning.” She added, “There’s really no evidence that anyone has ever gotten COVID-19 by touching a contaminated surface.” During the early days of the pandemic, many experts believed that the virus spread primarily through large respiratory droplets. These droplets are too heavy to travel long distances through the air but can fall onto objects and surfaces. In this context, a focus on scrubbing down every surface seemed to make sense. “Surface cleaning is more familiar,” Marr said. “We know how to do it. You can see people doing it, you see the clean surface. And so I think it makes people feel safer.” But over the last year, it has become increasingly clear that the virus spreads primarily through the air — in both large and small droplets, which can remain aloft longer — and that scouring door handles and subway seats does little to keep people safe. “The scientific basis for all this concern about surfaces is very slim — slim to none,” said Emanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, who wrote last summer that the risk of surface transmission had been overblown. “This is a virus you get by breathing. It’s not a virus you get by touching.” The CDC has previously acknowledged that surfaces are not the primary way that the virus spreads. But the agency’s statements this week went further. “The most important part of this update is that they’re clearly communicating to the public the correct, low risk from surfaces, which is not a message that has been clearly communicated for the past year,” said Joseph Allen, a building safety expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Catching the virus from surfaces remains theoretically possible, he noted. But it requires many things to go wrong: a lot of fresh, infectious viral particles to be deposited on a surface, and then for a relatively large quantity of them to be quickly transferred to someone’s hand and then to their face. “Presence on a surface does not equal risk,” Allen said. In most cases, cleaning with simple soap and water — in addition to hand-washing and mask-wearing — is enough to keep the odds of surface transmission low, the CDC’s updated cleaning guidelines say. In most everyday scenarios and environments, people do not need to use chemical disinfectants, the agency notes. “What this does very usefully, I think, is tell us what we don’t need to do,” said Donald Milton, an aerosol scientist at the University of Maryland. “Doing a lot of spraying and misting of chemicals isn’t helpful.” Still, the guidelines do suggest that if someone who has COVID-19 has been in a particular space within the last day, the area should be both cleaned and disinfected. “Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings — schools and homes — where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours,” Walensky said during the White House briefing. “Also, in most cases, fogging, fumigation and wide-area or electrostatic spraying is not recommended as a primary method of disinfection and has several safety risks to consider.” And the new cleaning guidelines do not apply to health care facilities, which may require more intensive cleaning and disinfection. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, said that she was happy to see the new guidance, which “reflects our evolving data on transmission throughout the pandemic.” But she noted that it remained important to continue doing some regular cleaning — and maintaining good hand-washing practices — to reduce the risk of contracting not just the coronavirus but any other pathogens that might be lingering on a particular surface. Allen said that the school and business officials he has spoken with this week expressed relief over the updated guidelines, which will allow them to pull back on some of their intensive cleaning regimens. “This frees up a lot of organizations to spend that money better,” he said. Schools, businesses and other institutions that want to keep people safe should shift their attention from surfaces to air quality, he said, and invest in improved ventilation and filtration. “This should be the end of deep cleaning,” Allen said, noting that the misplaced focus on surfaces has had real costs. “It has led to closed playgrounds, it has led to taking nets off basketball courts, it has led to quarantining books in the library. It has led to entire missed school days for deep cleaning. It has led to not being able to share a pencil. So that’s all that hygiene theater, and it’s a direct result of not properly classifying surface transmission as low risk.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Masters betting guide: Top value picks for victory at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters is underway and there are several golfers who have a good chance at winning while providing plenty of betting value.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump. The package, including humanitarian, economic and development assistance, was detailed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of an effort to repair American ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It marked Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some parts of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • 5 Investigates: 'Ghost Guns' have proliferated in Massachusetts

    The president is giving the Justice Department 30 days to come up with rules to stop the proliferation of the so-called ghost guns.

  • Prince Philip was the most interesting royal

    There is one royal whose story is better than tabloid fare, better even than fiction.