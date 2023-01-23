Visits to Zambia by Yellen, IMF reflect concern over stalled debt talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Senegal
Andrea Shalal
·3 min read

By Andrea Shalal

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Two of the world's most powerful finance officials are visiting Zambia this week, a reflection of the growing concern shared by Western officials about how China and other creditors are handling the African country's debt.

Zambia requested debt relief under the Group of 20 Common Framework nearly two years, but progress has been glacial at best, despite increasingly urgent appeals to China and private sector creditors to reach a deal.

Frustrated by the delays, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived for separate visits in Zambia on Sunday. Both see a new sovereign debt roundtable - introduced late last year - as a way to make progress on long-stalled debt restructuring processes.

While the overlap was coincidental, the two will meet informally while in Lusaka, a Treasury official said.

Yellen told Reuters en route to Zambia she supported the roundtable as a forum for discussing general principles of debt relief.

"I think that’s a helpful approach and hopefully the specific cases will be easier to deal with," Yellen said.

Georgieva and Yellen will both participate when the roundtable meets for the first time in India next month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance officials. The specific date and guest list are still being worked out.

Georgieva, who helped initiate the roundtable along with World Bank President David Malpass, told reporters this month it aimed to resolve broader issues such as transparency, timing of treatments and how to set cutoff dates for loans, but was not intended to replace the existing Common Framework.

“The roundtable is a good idea, but the expectations should be kept very modest," Indermit Gill, World Bank chief economist, told Reuters. He said it could help build more trust among parties, especially Chinese officials, struggling to find a common approach among disparate lenders.

Former senior Treasury official Mark Sobel said the roundtable could bring parties together for talks but it remained unclear if it would deliver results.

"The leaders of the roundtable need to have a focused agenda with clear goals and timelines, build a collective spirit and then keep the pressure on all parties to deliver results," he said, adding the Common Framework had been "a flop" so far but remained the "the only game in town."

URGENT NEED FOR DEBT RELIEF

Yellen told reporters she had underscored the urgent need to cut debts of heavily indebted countries when she met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich on Tuesday, warning failure to do so would set back development in poor countries and could lead to more war, fragility and conflict.

The delay in debt treatment is taking its toll on Zambia, according to the World Bank's Gill: per capita income has slipped from middle-income to low-income status and about 60% of people now live in extreme poverty.

"All the bad things that happen when a country declares default have happened to Zambia," he said.

Gill sees parallels with the late 1970s, when the Federal Reserve raised rates to curb inflation, sending the U.S. economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression during the early 1980s.

High U.S. interest rates ushered in what was labelled the "Lost Decade" in Latin America, landing many countries in default. "To some extent a similar thing could happen now," Gill said.

Yellen, however, noted rates were nowhere near those seen under Volcker and inflation was not out of control.

"We're in a higher interest rate environment, and that's something that's linked to the strong dollar, and weaker currencies for many emerging markets, but also Japan and other countries," Yellen said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Karin Strohecker and Christina Fincher)

Recommended Stories

  • Rupee may firm past 81/USD, bond yields to edge up as budget looms

    The Indian rupee is expected to extend its gains this week, while government bond yields may move marginally higher due to worries about yet another year of elevated borrowing. With a holiday-shortened week in India, the Chinese New Year, and no major data releases apart from U.S. economic growth and consumption prints towards the end of the week, market participants will keep a close eye on foreign portfolio inflows into Indian markets. The rupee rose for a second straight week, gaining 0.25% over last week to end at 81.12 per dollar on Jan. 20, as the greenback slid on soft U.S. data.

  • Investors in Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) have made a respectable return of 93% over the past five years

    Keystone Law Group plc ( LON:KEYS ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last...

  • Irondequoit names new police chief. What to know about Scott Peters

    Scott Peters will replace Alan Laird, who retired as Irondequoit's police chief in November.

  • Russia prepares for attack on Moscow

    Russia is preparing to defend Moscow against enemy air attacks, its defence ministry has said.

  • Here's Why We Think Kaap Agri (JSE:KAL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India

    India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers available to the government under the country's information technology rules, said Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

  • EU says it cannot brand Iran's Guards as terror group before court ruling

    The European Union cannot list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday. EU foreign ministers are however set to add 37 names to the bloc's list of people and entities subject to sanctions over human rights violations in Iran, two European diplomats told Reuters last week. The European Parliament has called on the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests and the supply of drones to Russia.

  • Have you tasted the transatlantic ties in African cuisine?

    Food is food, no matter where you go. That’s the message from two chefs with African roots educating Americans on […] The post Have you tasted the transatlantic ties in African cuisine? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

    The White House says President Joe Biden "looks forward" to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation's debt limit.

  • Amazon Begins Air Freight Services in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is beginning air freight services in India, expanding in Asia even as global online sales growth stalls following a pandemic-era boom.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Might WorkThe e-commerce retail gi

  • NC Republicans vow to protect personal freedoms - just not everyone’s | Opinion

    In 2023, NC Republicans are all too eager to take away personal freedoms held by women | Letters to the Editor

  • Generating solar power in space just took a major leap forward

    Caltech launched space solar power technology into orbit with the goal of eventually beaming energy back to Earth and generating an unlimited supply of high-intensity solar power.

  • Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy

    Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that the impact of sanctions "does not directly affect the life of the company, its survival, but of course it limits its capabilities, including financial ones, and development of those markets in which it has traditionally been present." Potanin’s comments provided a rare acknowledgement of how Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine are affecting a company of strategic importance to the Russian economy and to global metals markets – even though Nornickel itself is not directly targeted by the measures.

  • New Zealand’s New Prime Minister Signals Policy Overhaul to Win Back Voters

    (Bloomberg) -- Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will prioritize the economy as a recession looms and may jettison some of Jacinda Ardern’s policies as he seeks to win back the political middle ground ahead of an October election.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the

  • Oil Steadies as Traders Weigh China’s Outlook and Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as investors assessed the outlook for rising demand in the wake of China’s reopening, the US dollar eased, and risks to Russian energy supplies came into sharper focus with fresh curbs looming.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Ave

  • Apple’s Top Execs Sold Stock in a Volatile 2022, but CEO Tim Cook Held Off

    Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t sell any stock last year as shares tumbled. Other top executives at the iPhone maker sold more by dollar volume in 2022 than the previous year.

  • Man breaks into car, sits inside and shoots car owner, police say

    When the man sitting in the car saw him coming, he started shooting at him and shot him in the stomach.

  • Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students' gender identity to parents

    A Pennsylvania school district's proposed policy surrounding transgender students bars educators from telling parents about their children's gender identity unless required by law.

  • Noname challenges the Black community to claim ownership of its culture

    Noname is advocating for radical change that will have a positive, lasting impact on Black people and the culture.

  • Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

    White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization. Kirby called Wagner "a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses".