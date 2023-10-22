Visperas and Altahir each account for 2 TDs, E. Washington beats Weber St. 31-23

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jared Taylor, Tuna Altahir and Kekoa Visperas each ran for a touchdown, Visperas threw a 4-yard TD pass to Altahir that gave Eastern Washington the lead in the fourth quarter and the Eagles beat Weber State 31-23 Saturday night.

Visperas was 20-of-27 passing for 228 yards and Taylor, who took numerous snaps from the center but did not attempt a pass, ran for 79 yards on 17 carries. Altahir finished with 61 yards rushing and four receptions for 64 yards.

The Eagles beat Weber State (3-5, 1-4 Big Sky Conference) for the first time since 2015.

Kyle Thompson kicked a 34-yard field goal that trimmed the Wildcats' deficit to 24-23 with 10:21 to play but Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-2) responded with an 18-play, 84-yard drive that took nearly-9 minutes off the clock. Visperas hit Ulm for an 11-yard gain on a third-and-8, Taylor picked up 7 yards on a run to the right side for a third-down conversion, and Taylor also had short runs to convert a fourth-and-2 and a third-and-1 that gave the Eagles a first-and-goal from the 9. Two plays later, Taylor took a shotgun snap and scored on a 3-yard run to make it 31-23 with 1:37 to play.

Richie Munoz was 18-of-31 passing for 213 yards and his 7-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave Weber State a 20-17 lead.

