Vista-Backed Datto Explores Options Including Possible Sale

Gillian Tan, Katie Roof and Kiel Porter
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Software maker Datto Holding Corp. is exploring strategic options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

Datto is working with a financial adviser to solicit interest from potential suitors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Private equity firms have already expressed interest in Datto, one of the people said.

No plans are final and Datto could choose to remain independent.

A representative for Datto didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Vista Equity Partners, which owned 69% of Datto’s shares as of Dec. 31, declined to comment.

Customers of Norwalk, Connecticut-based Datto include small to midsize companies that buy its software for security, data recovery and cloud backup.

Now led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Weller, Datto was founded in 2007, according to its website. It acquired smaller rivals Backupify in 2014 and Open Mesh in 2017. It was acquired by Vista later that year and merged with New York-based Autotask Corp. In January, Datto acquired cybersecurity company Infocyte to bolster its offerings.

Datto has fallen 13% since the company’s initial public offering in October 2020. Its shares closed Wednesday at $23.37, giving the company a market value of $3.8 billion. The shares rose as much as 2.8% after the close of regular trading.

(Updates with private equity firm interest in second paragraph)

