Vista Del Sur Accelerated Academy security footage from April 25, 2023

The UK's antitrust regulator has confirmed its April decision to block the $68.7 billion Microsoft-Activision gaming mega-merger -- rejecting arguments by Microsoft that it should overturn its original prohibition because of developments since the original decision. Under the restructured proposal, the tech giant would not acquire the cloud streaming rights to all current and future Activision games released during the next 15 years (excluding in the European Economic Area [EEA]). Instead the cloud streaming rights will be divested to Ubisoft prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.